Main port on Shetland Isles could reach ‘standstill’ as strike action planned

Unite the union has confirmed that workers at the Lerwick Port Authority on Shetland are set to begin an all-out strike action in a dispute over pay, terms and conditions.

Around a dozen key workers will begin continuous strike action from 00:01 hours on Monday 20 June at the main port in the Shetland Islands, the union said.

Unite is demanding that workers are paid the same rate as that paid at other UK ports and are in dispute with the Port Authority about other proposed “detrimental changes” to basic pay, overtime and pension contributions.

It follows earlier action planned in May and March of this year, and marks an escalation from the current ban on overtime, bringing operations at the port to a “standstill”, the union added.

The action would affect cruise liners and oil and gas vessels using the port, as well as general shipping.

It comes as the islands are poised for an influx of sailing events and tourists. On Monday, the Port Authority said it had already seen an uptick in visiting yachts early in the sailing season, marking a return towards pre-Covid levels which saw around 500 vessels visit annually.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will not allow Lerwick Port Authority to treat these workers as a second-class workforce, paying them less than port workers around the UK. The Authority can afford to pay decent rates for the job.”

Unite says that despite expansion at the port over several years, skilled and semi-skilled employees have been paid “considerably less” than nationally agreed rates.

It has demanded that port workers be brought into line with industry standards set by National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI) and the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB).

Unite industrial officer John Clark added that its members were “rightly angry and frustrated” at what he described as the “glacial pace” of talks with the company.

“For the first time in many years, they have decided to take all-out strike action along with the ongoing overtime ban which will bring the port to a standstill. There are active discussions with Lerwick Port but so far nothing meaningful has emerged from this. We hope that the imminent strike action will concentrate the minds of management and that they will finally give our members what they deserve,” he added.

Commenting on the proposed action, Lerwick Port Authority chief executive, Captain Calum Grains, said: “The potential escalation of industrial action by Unite members to a full strike is extremely disappointing given a proposal is with Unite and a meeting is confirmed for next week. We remain committed to finding a resolution with our staff.

“With contingency measures in place, we continue to make every effort to minimise any effect on our customers.”