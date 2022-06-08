Tailwind announces production boost for Bittern field in North Sea

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Tailwind Energy has boosted production at the Bittern field in the North Sea.

A well intervention programme has been carried out at the project, operated by Dana Petroleum and 64.63% owned by Tailwind which has managed the subsurface programme.

Well PA-A2 has seen its production rate triple, from 1,000 barrels per day to 3,000, thanks to new perforations added to the upper reservoir, and a water shut-off plug in the lower reservoir section.

This new well takes Bittern gross production up to 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Bittern is a subsea tie-back, consisting of several production wells, to the Triton FPSO, with this latest project following up a new sidetrack production well brought online in 2020.

Tailwind plans several projects this year, including the Evelyn project and expansion of the Gannet E field – both expected to reach first oil in Q1 next year – as well as a workover at the Orlando field.

Chief executive Steve Edwards said: “It is further testament to the potential of the Triton Area fields and the focus of the Field Owners to bring forward these opportunities and we look forward to more positive news throughout the year.”

Bittern was discovered in 1996 and tied back to Triton in 2000.

The Triton floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is located 120 miles east of Aberdeen.

It produces oil and gas from the Bittern, Clapham, Pict, Saxon, Guillemot West and North West fields.