Tailwind announces production boost for Bittern field in North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Tailwind announces production boost for Bittern field in North Sea

Tailwind Energy has boosted production at the Bittern field in the North Sea.
By Allister Thomas
08/06/2022, 12:24 pm Updated: 08/06/2022, 1:03 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Tailwind Energytailwind bittern
The Triton FPSO.

Tailwind Energy has boosted production at the Bittern field in the North Sea.

A well intervention programme has been carried out at the project, operated by Dana Petroleum and 64.63% owned by Tailwind which has managed the subsurface programme.

Well PA-A2 has seen its production rate triple, from 1,000 barrels per day to 3,000, thanks to new perforations added to the upper reservoir, and a water shut-off plug in the lower reservoir section.

This new well takes Bittern gross production up to 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Bittern is a subsea tie-back, consisting of several production wells, to the Triton FPSO, with this latest project following up a new sidetrack production well brought online in 2020.

Tailwind plans several projects this year, including the Evelyn project and expansion of the Gannet E field – both expected to reach first oil in Q1 next year – as well as a workover at the Orlando field.

Chief executive Steve Edwards said: “It is further testament to the potential of the Triton Area fields and the focus of the Field Owners to bring forward these opportunities and we look forward to more positive news throughout the year.”

Bittern was discovered in 1996 and tied back to Triton in 2000.

The Triton floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is located 120 miles east of Aberdeen.

It produces oil and gas from the Bittern, Clapham, Pict, Saxon, Guillemot West and North West fields.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts