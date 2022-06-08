Kwarteng pays post-windfall tax visit to Shell hailing £25bn spending plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Kwarteng pays post-windfall tax visit to Shell hailing £25bn spending plans

Kwasi Kwarteng has paid a visit to the Shell HQ hailing the firm’s UK spending plans, two weeks after the government announced a windfall tax on the industry.
By Allister Thomas
08/06/2022, 9:57 pm Updated: 08/06/2022, 9:57 pm
UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng at the Shell HQ in London this week.

Kwasi Kwarteng has paid a visit to the Shell HQ hailing the firm’s UK spending plans, two weeks after the government announced a windfall tax on the industry.

The Business Secretary’s visit comes less than a fortnight after the UK Government announced the multi-year levy on the industry – much to the frustration of large factions of the sector, including Shell, for its lack of clarity on investment incentives for renewables.

It also comes a week after regulators approved the Shell Jackdaw gas field for development.

In a statement outlining his visit, Kwarteng said he “welcome(s) Shell’s plans to invest up to £25bn in next generation North Sea energy technologies in the next 10 years”.

The windfall tax announced at the end of last month included a sizeable boost to investment incentives, but firms including Shell have highlighted that these “don’t extend to the renewable energy system we want to drive forward in the UK and invest in very substantially”.

Prior to the tax announcement, Shell said it intends to invest £20bn – £25bn over the next decade, around 75% of which is in clean and low carbon energy projects.

Kwarteng said: “We need to see industry stepping forward with clear plans for accelerating investment in both domestic production and in the clean energy technologies of tomorrow – and I welcome Shell’s plans to invest up to £25bn in next generation North Sea energy technologies in the next 10 years.

“We all need to demonstrate that production on the UK Continental Shelf will have a lasting benefit to the British economy – helping to secure jobs and livelihoods for the decades ahead.”

He also hailed Shell’s recent HQ move from The Hague to London as a “real vote of confidence in the British economy” and also highlighted the need not to “squander the resources we are blessed with in the North Sea”.

It was also used to reference the upcoming North Sea licensing round due to be announced in Autumn.

He outlined the history of the Samuel family which founded Shell, saying the firm will be an “industry leader” in clean energy production.

“It’s great to see the work Shell Renewables is doing in this area,” he said.

“But we are also very realistic about our energy right needs now. We will need oil and gas for decades to come while we transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy.

“That’s why we want to ensure we don’t squander the resources we are blessed with in the North Sea because our oil and gas reserves will ensure our national security. We want to protect this important asset for many decades to come.”

Kwarteng referenced the British Energy Security Strategy launched in April, which is aimed at “creating more energy in the UK for the UK, in response to the crisis exacerbated the invasion of Ukraine.

As part of boosting North Sea production, he said that it is “only fair” that as he prepares to launch a licensing round this year, “companies who profit from our natural resources reinvest back into the UK”.

