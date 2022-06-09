Shell boss touts £100m UK jobs investment as part of 2030 growth plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell boss touts £100m UK jobs investment as part of 2030 growth plans

Shell intends to grow its share of UK oil and gas supplies and invest £100m in 15,000 energy transition jobs by 2030 as part of its £25 billion investment plans.
By Andrew Dykes
09/06/2022, 2:03 pm
© Supplied by ShellShell CEO Ben van Beurden.
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden.

Shell intends to grow its share of UK oil and gas supplies and invest £100m in 15,000 energy transition jobs by 2030 as part of its £25 billion investment plans.

Speaking at a Powering Progress event at a hotel in East London, chief executive Ben van Beurden said the company was making an “acceleration” of its UK plans.

“We are going to go faster. I believe this is necessary at this time of great uncertainty and change,” he told an audience of employees at the venue and watching remotely.

Looking to the north east specifically, he said the company’s Aberdeen energy hub “will be the basis of our upstream organisation” and will house “pioneers with decades long track-records in oil and gas who have built our UK energy business.”

Mr van Beurden said the “expertise and experience” in the region would help support the “huge task” of continuing to supply oil and gas, while making carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen and offshore floating wind a reality.

He said the combination of investments in these technologies – and at the Acorn project in particular – could help make the St Fergus gas terminal “the heart of Scottish CCS and hydrogen”.

£25bn by 2030

The supermajor has already outlined plans to invest between £20-25 billion in the UK energy system by the end of the decade, more than three-quarters of which would be directed towards low and zero-carbon products and services, including offshore wind, hydrogen and electric mobility.

This low-carbon investment figure formed one of five UK “ambitions” for the company to achieve by 2030, Mr van Beurden said.

Another was to grow the company’s share of UK oil and gas supply, from 10% today to “about 15%” by 2030. It reiterated that it would do so while halving its operational emissions in the same time frame, compared with 2018.

A new target was also announced for the company to invest £100m by 2030 to help 15,000 people get “skilled jobs”. Funding will be allocated to skills programmes aimed at energy transition roles, such as training electricians to install EV chargers.

Energy Voice has asked Shell for further clarification on how this investment may relate to job creation.

A further two goals would see the group install more than 100,000 public EV charging points by the same date, and grow its retail arm to supply five million customers, from 1.4 million today.

‘Stable fiscal policy’

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng also spoke during the London event, welcoming the company’s investment plans two weeks after the government announced a windfall tax on the industry.

In a clear nod to the controversial policy, Mr van Beurden’s speech also noted that “investments in projects like these require a stable fiscal policy… and we continue to look to the government for those assurances.”

“When planning for the next decade and beyond in the UK, for example, businesses need to be able to rely on stable fiscal policies that incentivise investment in both North Sea oil and gas and a renewable energy system,” he added.

The company has previously warned that measures enacted under the Energy Profits Levy create “uncertainty” about the fiscal environment in the North Sea.

Mr van Beurden also hinted at a wider shift in strategy, saying that Shell intends to be a “pacesetter” for energy transition, but that the company’s “current operating plans will have to change” if it is to achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

However, he warned that it would not be able to do so alone. “If society does not achieve net-zero emissions in 2050, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target,” he said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts