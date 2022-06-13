Anasuria takes over as FPSO and pipeline operator from Petrofac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Anasuria takes over as FPSO and pipeline operator from Petrofac

Anasuria Operating Company has taken over as operator of the namesake FPSO and associated pipelines in the North Sea from Petrofac.
By Allister Thomas
13/06/2022, 7:23 am Updated: 13/06/2022, 8:32 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Anasuria Operating CAnasuria Petrofac
The AOC team on board the FPSO, with chief executive Richard Beattie (centre)

Anasuria Operating Company has taken over as operator of the namesake FPSO and associated pipelines in the North Sea from Petrofac.

Petrofac has been working as duty holder on the asset, around 108 miles east of Aberdeen, since 2016.

Anasuria chief executive Richard Beattie said: “By making the step to installation and pipeline operator, we have reached an important milestone in our journey towards becoming a best-in-class operating company.

“Our existing experience means this is a natural progression for our company. We have been steadily building the AOC team and have been integral in operations, managing capital projects and activities, with Petrofac as duty holder since 2016.

“We are committed to the development of our staff, whilst delivering the highest standard of health and safety, and environmental performance by fostering a culture of maximising value for our shareholders.”

anasuria petrofac © Supplied by Anasuria Operating C
The AOC team on board the Anasuria FPSO.

Anasuria said five roles will transfer over from Petrofac as a result of the move.

AOC is a joint venture between Malaysian firms Hibiscus Petroleum and Ping Petroleum.

The firm was set up in 2015 and took over operatorship of the Anasuria Cluster from Shell the following year.

The Anasuria FPSO produces a several fields, including Teal, Teal South, Guillemot and Cook.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts