Anasuria takes over as FPSO and pipeline operator from Petrofac

Anasuria Operating Company has taken over as operator of the namesake FPSO and associated pipelines in the North Sea from Petrofac.

Petrofac has been working as duty holder on the asset, around 108 miles east of Aberdeen, since 2016.

Anasuria chief executive Richard Beattie said: “By making the step to installation and pipeline operator, we have reached an important milestone in our journey towards becoming a best-in-class operating company.

“Our existing experience means this is a natural progression for our company. We have been steadily building the AOC team and have been integral in operations, managing capital projects and activities, with Petrofac as duty holder since 2016.

“We are committed to the development of our staff, whilst delivering the highest standard of health and safety, and environmental performance by fostering a culture of maximising value for our shareholders.”

Anasuria said five roles will transfer over from Petrofac as a result of the move.

AOC is a joint venture between Malaysian firms Hibiscus Petroleum and Ping Petroleum.

The firm was set up in 2015 and took over operatorship of the Anasuria Cluster from Shell the following year.

The Anasuria FPSO produces a several fields, including Teal, Teal South, Guillemot and Cook.