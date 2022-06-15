Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Tom Murdoch has been appointed managing director of the newly rebranded and restructured Brimmond business, some 25 years after it was founded by his late father Alistair.

Alongside Mr Murdoch’s appointment, the Aberdeenshire-based provider of hydraulic, lifting and mechanical equipment and services is integrating its wider business by absorbing sister company Rigrun Europe.

The move will see Brimmond drop the “Group” from its title and bring together the divisions under a single company, with one name and one team at the company’s headquarters in Kintore.

Another unit, Pump Solutions, was also absorbed into the group four years ago.

Brimmond currently employs 30 full-time staff, and it confirmed that there would be no redundancies as a result of the restructuring.

Mr Murdoch will become majority shareholder of the business, first started by his late father Alistair in 1996, and a move the company said provides “clarity and direction for future”.

Mr Murdoch said: “Unifying the business creates a stronger organisation more capable of achieving growth in domestic and international markets as demand for our services continues to increase.

“Last year saw the business lay strong foundations for growth, achieving our highest ever turnover of £6million, signing new distribution agreements with Heila Marine Cranes and KAMAT pumps and seeing strong demand for our rental, manufacturing and service divisions.

The group invested over £900,000 in its rental fleet during 2020, on the back of a high six-figure sum the previous year.

“Our new ambitious strategy will continue to grow Brimmond locally and internationally while building upon our core market in the energy sector, and diversifying into new markets including marine, aquaculture and renewables,” Mr Murdoch added.

The restructure follows a successful year for the company, which saw it celebrate its 25th anniversary, as well as announce new contracts spanning the renewables, subsea and production sectors.

In March, the group also received funding as part of Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR) programme. Backed by the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) Ltd and delivered in partnership with the Nuclear AMRC and Opergy, the funding is aimed at helping companies prepare to bid for incoming renewables and energy transition opportunities.