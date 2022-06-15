Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

All change at ‘Brimmond’ as Tom Murdoch takes control of business started by late father

Tom Murdoch has been appointed managing director of the newly rebranded and restructured Brimmond business, some 25 years after it was founded by his late father Alistair.
By Andrew Dykes
15/06/2022, 11:41 am Updated: 15/06/2022, 1:11 pm
© Supplied by BrimmondBrimmond managing director Tom Murdoch.
Brimmond managing director Tom Murdoch.

Tom Murdoch has been appointed managing director of the newly rebranded and restructured Brimmond business, some 25 years after it was founded by his late father Alistair.

Alongside Mr Murdoch’s appointment, the Aberdeenshire-based provider of hydraulic, lifting and mechanical equipment and services is integrating its wider business by absorbing sister company Rigrun Europe.

The move will see Brimmond drop the “Group” from its title and bring together the divisions under a single company, with one name and one team at the company’s headquarters in Kintore.

Another unit, Pump Solutions, was also absorbed into the group four years ago.

Brimmond currently employs 30 full-time staff, and it confirmed that there would be no redundancies as a result of the restructuring.

Mr Murdoch will become majority shareholder of the business, first started by his late father Alistair in 1996, and a move the company said provides “clarity and direction for future”.

Mr Murdoch said: “Unifying the business creates a stronger organisation more capable of achieving growth in domestic and international markets as demand for our services continues to increase.

“Last year saw the business lay strong foundations for growth, achieving our highest ever turnover of £6million, signing new distribution agreements with Heila Marine Cranes and KAMAT pumps and seeing strong demand for our rental, manufacturing and service divisions.

The group invested over £900,000 in its rental fleet during 2020, on the back of a high six-figure sum the previous year.

“Our new ambitious strategy will continue to grow Brimmond locally and internationally while building upon our core market in the energy sector, and diversifying into new markets including marine, aquaculture and renewables,” Mr Murdoch added.

The restructure follows a successful year for the company, which saw it celebrate its 25th anniversary, as well as announce new contracts spanning the renewables, subsea and production sectors.

In March, the group also received funding as part of Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR) programme. Backed by the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) Ltd and delivered in partnership with the Nuclear AMRC and Opergy, the funding is aimed at helping companies prepare to bid for incoming renewables and energy transition opportunities.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts