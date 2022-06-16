Safe Boreas wins $3.7m contract in UK North Sea

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Prosafe has won a $3.7 million contract for its Safe Boreas flotel in the UK North Sea.

The platform and the operator have not been disclosed.

According to its latest fleet status report, the Safe Boreas is currently on contract with an oil major in Norway, before heading to the UK.

The North Sea contract is due to begin in September, lasting for 21 days with a further 30 days of options.

Prosafe CEO Jesper Kragh Andresen said: “The Safe Boreas is presently operational in the Norwegian sector and this contract will provide supplemental utilisation in 2022.

“Furthermore, this commitment from the client demonstrates the flexibility and value offered by the Safe Boreas for a relatively short duration workscope.”