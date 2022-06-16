Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Altrad has secured a multi-million pound contract to support the fabric maintenance of TotalEnergies’ (LON: TTE) offshore assets in the Danish North Sea.

Due to run for five-years, with an option of two additional, two-year extensions, the deal will become operational on October 1.

A specific value for the contract was not given.

This latest award is in addition to the integrity recovery project that Altrad recently secured with TotalEnergies.

As a result of the two contracts, the French industrial services giant plans to increase its offshore team numbers in Denmark, adding to the 52,000 people the company employs globally.

Altrad’s director of business development and strategy, Peter Hughes said: “We are delighted to have secured both these contracts with TotalEnergies, which builds upon our successful strategic relationship that spans back over several decades. We look forward to working collaboratively with TotalEnergies, whilst using our industry leading skills and capabilities to enhance the performance of these contracts, to be the best they can be”.

TotalEnergies produces from 16 fields in the Danish North Sea, using 50 offshore installations and five main platforms.

The French oil giant recently said it was nearing the completion of its of its installation campaign of Tyra II project in the region.

Jens Moerk, chief executive of Altrad Services, added: “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded these contracts by TotalEnergies, which will be delivered in a value enhancing manner – using a combination of our local resources and facilities – and the skills and experience of the wider Altrad organisation.”