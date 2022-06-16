Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Altrad lands ‘large contract’ with TotalEnergies for work on North Sea assets

Altrad has secured a multi-million pound contract to support the fabric maintenance of TotalEnergies’ (LON: TTE) offshore assets in the Danish North Sea.
By Hamish Penman
16/06/2022, 12:02 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesTo go with story by Hamish Penman. Altrad TotalEnergies Picture shows; A TotalEnergies platform. Denmark. Supplied by TotalEnergies Date; 16/06/2022

Altrad has secured a multi-million pound contract to support the fabric maintenance of TotalEnergies’ (LON: TTE) offshore assets in the Danish North Sea.

Due to run for five-years, with an option of two additional, two-year extensions, the deal will become operational on October 1.

A specific value for the contract was not given.

This latest award is in addition to the integrity recovery project that Altrad recently secured with TotalEnergies.

As a result of the two contracts, the French industrial services giant plans to increase its offshore team numbers in Denmark, adding to the 52,000 people the company employs globally.

Altrad’s director of business development and strategy, Peter Hughes said: “We are delighted to have secured both these contracts with TotalEnergies, which builds upon our successful strategic relationship that spans back over several decades. We look forward to working collaboratively with TotalEnergies, whilst using our industry leading skills and capabilities to enhance the performance of these contracts, to be the best they can be”.

TotalEnergies produces from 16 fields in the Danish North Sea, using 50 offshore installations and five main platforms.

The French oil giant recently said it was nearing the completion of its of its installation campaign of Tyra II project in the region.

Jens Moerk, chief executive of Altrad Services, added: “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded these contracts by TotalEnergies, which will be delivered in a value enhancing manner – using a combination of our local resources and facilities – and the skills and experience of the wider Altrad organisation.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts