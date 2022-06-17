Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Plexus noticing ‘quite a pickup’ in enquiries off the back of North Sea ‘resurgence’

The boss of Aberdeen-headquartered Plexus Holdings (LON: POS) is forecasting a “significant resurgence” in North Sea activity.
By Hamish Penman
17/06/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© NEWSLINE SCOTLAND PRESS AGENCYPlexus North Sea
Plexus chief executive Ben van Bilderbeek

Ben van Bilderbeek says there has already been "quite a pickup in the number of enquiries" about the London-listed company's jack-up rental business.

Ben van Bilderbeek says there has already been “quite a pickup in the number of enquiries” about the London-listed company’s jack-up rental business.

But he said it was a “pity” that it’s taken conflict in Eastern Europe in “order for people to open their eyes” to the importance of energy security.

Numerous governments are seeking to reduce imports of Russian oil and gas following the country’s attack on Ukraine earlier this year.

It has thrown energy security into the spotlight and action is being taken across Europe to bolster domestic supplies of hydrocarbons.

A return to high commodity prices, in part due to the Kremlin’s invasion, means offshore activity is on the rise once more, something that seemed unlikely not so long ago.

In an interview with Proactive Investors, Mr van Bilderbeek, Plexus’ chief executive said: “The resurgence in the North Sea is a good things for us, but a bad thing for the poor Ukrainian people who bare the pain of all this nonsense.

“We have seen quite a pickup in the number of enquiries for jack-up rental business opportunities, not only in the North Sea but in other parts of the world. We are benefitting for once from political events, where in the past we have suffered tremendously. It has been one things after the other; if it wasn’t Covid it was an economic downturn.”

Plexus announced last year that it had struck a deal with Cameron, a subsidiary of Schlumberger, to return to the jack-up exploration wellhead rental business, after exiting it in 2017.

Mr van Bilderbeek added: “It’s very difficult for an oil and gas company to try to predict what the future brings. We’re reacting to the circumstances and this time I think we can look forward to quite a resurgence for some years in the North Sea to try to help the energy situation in the UK.”

He also stressed that “everyone has an obligation” to try to limit the environmental impact of North Sea operations.

In March Plexus opted to suspend its activities with its partner in Russia in response to the Ukraine invasion.

The move was expected to incur a negative cash flow impact of £650,000.

