Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker ‘crushed’ by cost-of-living crisis

A former Aberdeen oil and gas worker and his carer wife are among those “crushed” by the cost-of-living crisis, a report has highlighted.

Christians Against Poverty (Cap) is today reporting a growing impact on households trapped in debt.

It highlights former oil worker Edward and his wife, Jenny, not their real names, who both lost their jobs and then found themselves spiralling into debt – racking up £9,000 in unpaid rent, council tax and child tax credit arrears.