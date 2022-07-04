UK well slot – drilling poised to return to southern North Sea

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As of 23 June, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one exploration well active in the CNS. One appraisal well in the NNS was completed as an oil producer well since the last report.

West of Shetland

No E&A wells have been drilled in the WoS area since the 206/21-1 Howick well in 2019 and there are no wells planned to be drilled in 2022 at this time.

Northern North Sea

The Dana-operated 210/24a-B11 Barra South appraisal well completed on 27 May as an oil production well, after spudding with the Island Innovator semi-submersible rig on 11 April 2022. The NSTA classified the well as a development well, however Dana’s documentation and communications suggest the well was an appraisal. The well successfully appraised the target Lower Brent sandstone reservoir and has been completed as a production well. Preliminary pre-drill resources were expected to be less than 5 mmbbls oil. The associated gas will be used for power generation to reduce reliance on imported gas. Tie-back to the FPSO and initial production from the well is expected during June subject to vessel availability.

Central North Sea

Shell spudded the 30/14a-5 Edinburgh well on 15 March 2022 with the Valaris 122 jack-up rig. The well is targeting high impact resources in the upper Jurassic Fulmar Formation and Triassic Skagerrak Formation, with a secondary target in the Upper Jurassic Freshney Formation. The well will be challenging, as it has to drill through the depleted Paleocene Balmoral Member oil leg in the Flyndre field, then drill on to the HPHT target at c. 13,655ft (4,162m) TVDSS. The prospect lies on the border between UK and Norway, and the well is targeting a large fault block on the UKCS side. Resources have been quoted by a JV partner as 100 – 675 mmboe (midpoint 387.5 mmboe). The well has a dry hole duration estimate of 122 days.

Southern North Sea

There has been no drilling in the SNS since 2019. The next exploration wells expected to be drilled in the region are Shell and Deltic’s 41/5a-B Pensacola exploration well and IOG and CalEnergy’s 53/1b Kelham North and Central exploration well, both expected to be drilled in Q3 2022.