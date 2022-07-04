UK well slot – drilling poised to return to southern North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK well slot – drilling poised to return to southern North Sea

As of 23 June, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one exploration well active in the CNS. One appraisal well in the NNS was completed as an oil producer well since the last report.
By Stephen Coomber, Westwood Global Energy Group
04/07/2022, 7:00 am
West of Shetland

No E&A wells have been drilled in the WoS area since the 206/21-1 Howick well in 2019 and there are no wells planned to be drilled in 2022 at this time.

Northern North Sea

The Dana-operated 210/24a-B11 Barra South appraisal well completed on 27 May as an oil production well, after spudding with the Island Innovator semi-submersible rig on 11 April 2022. The NSTA classified the well as a development well, however Dana’s documentation and communications suggest the well was an appraisal. The well successfully appraised the target Lower Brent sandstone reservoir and has been completed as a production well. Preliminary pre-drill resources were expected to be less than 5 mmbbls oil. The associated gas will be used for power generation to reduce reliance on imported gas. Tie-back to the FPSO and initial production from the well is expected during June subject to vessel availability.

Central North Sea

Shell spudded the 30/14a-5 Edinburgh well on 15 March 2022 with the Valaris 122 jack-up rig. The well is targeting high impact resources in the upper Jurassic Fulmar Formation and Triassic Skagerrak Formation, with a secondary target in the Upper Jurassic Freshney Formation. The well will be challenging, as it has to drill through the depleted Paleocene Balmoral Member oil leg in the Flyndre field, then drill on to the HPHT target at c. 13,655ft (4,162m) TVDSS. The prospect lies on the border between UK and Norway, and the well is targeting a large fault block on the UKCS side. Resources have been quoted by a JV partner as 100 – 675 mmboe (midpoint 387.5 mmboe). The well has a dry hole duration estimate of 122 days.

Southern North Sea

There has been no drilling in the SNS since 2019. The next exploration wells expected to be drilled in the region are Shell and Deltic’s 41/5a-B Pensacola exploration well and IOG and CalEnergy’s 53/1b Kelham North and Central exploration well, both expected to be drilled in Q3 2022.

