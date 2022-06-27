Equinor condemns ‘act of hate’ Oslo shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Equinor condemns ‘act of hate’ Oslo shooting

Norway’s state-run oil company Equinor has condemned a fatal shooting at an LGBTQ+ venue in Oslo.
By Allister Thomas
27/06/2022, 10:08 am Updated: 27/06/2022, 10:08 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Equinoroslo shooting

Two people died and 21 others were injured during the attack early on Saturday, which police described as an “act of Islamist terrorism”.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts after the shooting in Oslo.

Equinor, the Norwegian oil firm has issued a statement condemning the attack.

CEO Anders Opedal said: “Saddened and shocked by the dreadful attack in Oslo. Our condolences and deepest sympathy go to those who lost their lives, those injured and their close ones.

“This act of hate shows that we still have a way to go for true acceptance and respect for all. Now, more than ever, all of us in Equinor stand #together with our LGBTQ+ colleagues and the whole community.”

A memorial service was held in Oslo over the weekend to remember the victims of the shooting.

The capital city’s Pride parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said that the attack “put an end to the Pride parade, but it did not stop the fight and the efforts to fight discrimination, prejudice and hatred”.

The PM also addressed the country’s Muslim community saying many experienced “fear and unrest” when the attacker was identified as belonging to the Islamic community.

During the memorial on Sunday, he said: “You should know this: We stand together, we are one community and we are responsible for the community together.”

 

