Equinor condemns ‘act of hate’ Oslo shooting

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Norway’s state-run oil company Equinor has condemned a fatal shooting at an LGBTQ+ venue in Oslo.

Two people died and 21 others were injured during the attack early on Saturday, which police described as an “act of Islamist terrorism”.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts after the shooting in Oslo.

Equinor, the Norwegian oil firm has issued a statement condemning the attack.

CEO Anders Opedal said: “Saddened and shocked by the dreadful attack in Oslo. Our condolences and deepest sympathy go to those who lost their lives, those injured and their close ones.

“This act of hate shows that we still have a way to go for true acceptance and respect for all. Now, more than ever, all of us in Equinor stand #together with our LGBTQ+ colleagues and the whole community.”

A memorial service was held in Oslo over the weekend to remember the victims of the shooting.

The capital city’s Pride parade, which was scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said that the attack “put an end to the Pride parade, but it did not stop the fight and the efforts to fight discrimination, prejudice and hatred”.

The PM also addressed the country’s Muslim community saying many experienced “fear and unrest” when the attacker was identified as belonging to the Islamic community.

During the memorial on Sunday, he said: “You should know this: We stand together, we are one community and we are responsible for the community together.”