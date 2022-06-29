Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Oil companies exploring potential for legal challenge against windfall tax

Leading energy lawyers say clients have enquired whether the government’s windfall tax would withstand legal challenges, as the consultation process draws to a close.
By Andrew Dykes
29/06/2022, 6:00 am Updated: 29/06/2022, 8:49 am
Speaking during a briefing on the impact of the Energy Profits Levy and the wider state of the energy mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market on Tuesday, lawyers from Bracewell LLP said they had been approached by clients keen to understand whether the new tax measures would withstand legal contest.

Unveiled in late May, the levy would see an additional 25% tax on UK oil and gas profits imposed on top of the existing 40% headline rate, taking the combined rate of tax on profits to 65%.

Bracewell partner Alistair Calvert said: “We’re getting queries from clients about some of the legal implications of the windfall tax, and pertinently, whether or not it might be capable of challenge.”

He said this was a route being considered by some businesses, “particularly overseas investors who might look to explore investment treaty protections.”

For now, he suggested that investors would “keep an open mind” as to how any potential challenges may be brought.

“The focus at the moment is on lobbying from companies and business groups trying to understand proposals,” he continued.

In that regard, he said implementation of the final measures would be “watched carefully” – particularly as investors look to firm up some of the uncertainties identified during the consultation process such as the price-dependent sunset clause and how tax relief provisions will work in practice.

Last month Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the levy would end when oil prices return to “historically more normal levels” – prompting industry questions on what exactly that means.

Following a meeting with industry representatives last week, Mr Sunak told Energy Voice that it was “hard to put a specific figure on it” but that long-term averages suggested prices of $60-70 per barrel.

Mr Calvert said clients were also concerned as to the impact of windfall measures on other portions of the energy sector.

“I think the focus is now turning to our clients in renewables and utilities, concerning whether the focus of the tax will remain on oil and gas companies, or whether it might be broadened out across the across the wider sector.

“It will be interesting to see the noises coming out of coming out of government and potentially any clues coming out of the G7.”

Incentives unlikely to drive new spending

Meanwhile Alastair Young, partner and co-chair of Bracewell’s oil and gas projects practice group, was unconvinced that tax relief offered as part of the levy would be enough of a stimulus for new investment in drilling.

Under the proposals, oil and gas companies would receive a near-doubling of the investment allowance to 80% which, on top of other measures, would allow them to claim back 91 pence per £1 spent on new projects – a total relief rate of 91.25%.

“Oil companies don’t drill wells in order to obtain tax relief. Companies drill wells and conduct investment activities in order to be successful and make a significant profit margin,” Mr Young said.

“I don’t think that the availability of an allowance that is less than 100% of a new tax is going to in itself encourage people to spend money that they wouldn’t otherwise spend.”

He said that most E&Ps will have already decided which wells and investments will be committed over the next two years, and are unlikely to have made those decisions to obtain such tax relief.

“If there is a well that makes sense to drill, it’ll probably get drilled, and that company will benefit from the allowances that come from that expenditure.

“But if it wasn’t otherwise going to be drilled, I don’t think it’s going to be drilled because of these allowances.”

