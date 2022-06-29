Shell and Deltic pick Maersk rig for ‘high impact’ North Sea exploration target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell and Deltic pick Maersk rig for ‘high impact’ North Sea exploration target

Shell (LON: SHEL) and Deltic Energy (AIM: DELT) have gone with a Maersk Drilling rig for their Pensacola exploration target in the UK North Sea.
By Allister Thomas
29/06/2022, 7:57 am Updated: 29/06/2022, 8:49 am
The Maersk Resilient

The Maersk Resilient has been contracted out to drill the well, thought to contain prospective potentially recoverable resources of 309 billion cubic feet of gas.

If successful, Pensacola will be “one of the highest impacts exploration targets” to be drilled in the Southern North Sea for years, Deltic said.

Drilling is scheduled to start in the second half of September, with seabed preparation operations to begin towards the end of July.

Well operations are expected to last 60-80 days once spudded, the firm has previously said.

London-listed Deltic owns 30% of the project after farming out the other 70% to Shell in 2019.

The firm’s share price was up 14% as of 8.45am to 2.6pence.

CEO Graham Swindells said: “The signing of the rig contract coupled with the firming up of the drilling schedule is exciting news for Deltic as we move further down the runway towards the drilling of the Pensacola gas prospect.

“Pensacola is an increasingly valuable asset in the current energy environment and confirmation that the JV has now secured a high quality drilling rig with an experienced team for the well is another key milestone as our planning continues to progress towards the drilling of this high impact prospect.”

Pensacola has a 55% geological change and has the “potential to demonstrate that the UK still has a significant level of previously unrecognised exploration upside”.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Shell and Deltic are considering a new pipeline to the gas processing facility at Teesside is Pensacola is successful in the high-estimate case.

In a low-volume scenario of 75 bcf, it would be tied back to the Ineos Breagh platform, around 45 miles off the east coast of England.

Shell is also farmed in at 50% on the Selene prospect, another Deltic target, aiming for 318 bcf.

