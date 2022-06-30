Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Update: Orcadian raises £1m to progress Pilot North Sea project

Orcadian Energy (AIM: ORCA)  has announced the successful raising of £1 million to help progress development of its Pilot project in the North Sea.
By Allister Thomas
30/06/2022, 8:12 am Updated: 30/06/2022, 11:15 am
© Shutterstock / Sad Agusorcadian pilot

The funds, raised through a share placing, will help pay for a key Field Development Plan, licence fees and for other general working capital purposes.

Orcadian confirmed it placed 2,857,143 ordinary shares to institutional and other investors at a price of 35 pence per share.

WH Ireland and Shore Capital Stockbrokers acted as bookrunners.

The admission of the shares is expected to take place on or around 8am on July 6.

Commenting on the transaction, Orcadian’s CEO Steev Brown said: “We are very pleased to have concluded this fund raising which enables the company to deliver our planned work programme as well as progress the previously announced farm-out process towards completion.

Mr Brown described the Pilot development as “one of the top five development projects on the UKCS”.

Orcadian is currently searching for partners for the 79 million barrel oilfield.

Mr Brown recently said the project would cost roughly $1bn, however the new investment incentives as part of the UK Government windfall tax could cut that down by 75%, Orcadian said earlier this month.

He added today: “We believe the immediate investment allowance, included in the Energy Profits Levy, has transformed the attractiveness of domestic oil and gas projects for companies extracting oil and gas in the UK and it should spark further investment in the North Sea. We look forward to providing further updates on the outcome of our discussions with potential industry partners.”

Orcadian, which made its IPO in London last year, intends to develop Pilot using a polymer flooding technique to boost recoverable barrels.

Earlier this month the firm submitted a draft plan to the NSTA (it needs to be fully funded to proceed in earnest).

Under the plan, 34 wells to be drilled via a jack-up rig through a pair of well head platforms, with power from a floating wind turbine.

Orcadian said emissions from Pilot are expected to be an eighth of the 2020 North Sea average, and less than half of the lowest emitting oil facility in the UK.

