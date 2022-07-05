Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Cnooc getting on with electrifying Buzzard, contract due to tender next month

Chinese state-owned oil firm Cnooc is cracking on with plans to electrify one of its key North Sea assets.
By Hamish Penman
05/07/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 05/07/2022, 9:33 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Cnooc electrifying Buzzard
CNOOC's Buzzard field

Chinese state-owned oil firm Cnooc is cracking on with plans to electrify one of its key North Sea assets.

A contract worth over £25 million is being put together to gauge the current state of the offshore cabling market, with a view to reducing emissions from the Buzzard field.

According to the North Sea Transition Authority’s energy pathfinder portal, it will be put out to tender on August 1.

Cnooc (TSX: CNU) is still evaluating “several potential layout solutions” to electrification.

Buzzard

Buzzard has a base load of 70 megawatts (MW), but the company is looking at the potential for using the complex to supply power to other assets.

Under that scenario, the base load of the field could increase to 300MW.

Cable availability, cost and size may “drive the project decision making”, Cnooc said, and it is “important to fully understand the market and market led” solutions and opportunities.

The firm is currently engaged in a request for information (RFI) questionnaire for electrifying Buzzard, around 62 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

Buzzard North Sea decline © Supplied by CNOOC
The Buzzard platform in the North Sea.

The purpose of the study is to understand the market availability of electrical cable, including end fittings and technical specifications available timescales – Cnooc is aiming for cable installation by 2027 or sooner.

The company also aims to establish provisional milestones, preferred installation methods, and whether there is a chance for accelerated delivery of cable, should ther orders be cancelled.

A long future

Production from the £500m Buzzard Phase 2 project, designed to extend the life of the huge North Sea field, got underway last year.

According to Cnooc, it will take Buzzard’s total production to 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boepd) in total.

On announcing production start-up in November, the company said it was progressing a “comprehensive range” of near and medium-term emissions reduction opportunities.

That included investigating options to decarbonise Buzzard’s electrical power by working collaboratively with other nearby operators.

Floating wind

Orcadian Energy INTOG

And in December Cnooc announced it had teamed up with Edinburgh-headquartered Flotation Energy to develop the Green Volt offshore wind farm.

Under current plans, up to 30 floating turbines, located on a brownfield site around 46 miles off Aberdeenshire, would supply power to Buzzard and the National Grid.

Floatation Energy is behind the Kincardine Floating Offshore Wind Farm, located between Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

Axing emissions from oil and gas production is a key facet of the North Sea Transition Deal, a pact between industry and government agreed last year.

It included a target for the sector to reduce its carbon releases by 50% by 2030.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts