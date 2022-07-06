Piper Alpha oil rig disaster was the most difficult job of career for Red Adair

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

“If you think it’s expensive to hire a professional to do a job, wait until you hire an amateur.”

Swashbuckling trouble-shooter Red Adair forged a legend in a 50-year career spent battling some 2,000 oil well fires in his trademark red overalls.

Adair risked life and limb again and again as he snuffed out searing blazes on runaway wells before a watershed moment as he tackled the Piper Alpha oil