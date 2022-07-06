Piper Alpha oil rig disaster was the most difficult job of career for Red Adair

“If you think it’s expensive to hire a professional to do a job, wait until you hire an amateur.”
Swashbuckling trouble-shooter Red Adair forged a legend in a 50-year career spent battling some 2,000 oil well fires in his trademark red overalls.
Adair risked life and limb again and again as he snuffed out searing blazes on runaway wells before a watershed moment as he tackled the Piper Alpha oil
