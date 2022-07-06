Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea bosses seek urgent windfall tax meeting with new Chancellor Zahawi

North Sea industry leaders are seeking an urgent meeting with the new Chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, on the windfall tax.
By Allister Thomas
07/07/2022, 12:01 am
New Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi leaving 10 Downing Street, London.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has written to the newly-installed Treasury boss, who took over from Rishi Sunak on Tuesday night.

The group has several key asks on modifying the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), which is due to go through parliament on Monday.

It’s understood the body is asking for the North Sea to be the first industry Zahawi deals with through his new Treasury portfolio.

OEUK sustainability director Mike Tholen said: “OEUK has been pushing for changes to the EPL and we are pleased to have got three key changes in the amended legislation announced yesterday.”

Yesterday it was confirmed that the Treasury had made some key concessions over the controversial levy: inclusion of decommissioning tax rebates in the levy and electrification being included as part of investment incentives for the sector.

Key Asks

OEUK has four other asks for Nadhim Zahawi in the meeting:

1. The introduction of a small profit allowance, up to a certain threshold, allowing companies’ small profit to be exempt from the EPL. This will be particularly important for smaller companies, who have been investing for many years and accumulated significant losses and are now only making marginal profits to help minimise their going concern risk.

2. Recognition for companies who have invested through the “Covid-downturn” by allowing recent capital expenditure arising from 1 Jan 2020 to be deductible against the energy profits levy. These companies made significant investments despite historically low oil and gas prices (2020 Average – $42 Oil Price and 25p/therm Gas Price) and are now being adversely and disproportionately affected by the introduction of the EPL.

Oil industry says ‘ball is in the Chancellor’s court’ after meeting Sunak in Aberdeen

3. Recognition of the need for flexibility in using the EPL losses and the impact on investment cycles, particularly relating to decisions made in 2024/2025. There is concern that without the ability to carry back losses to the commencement of the EPL, there is a risk that losses will become stranded, and be a disincentive to invest in the latter half of the EPL period.

4. Support decarbonisation of supply by ensuring that decarbonisation projects, such as the electrification of production facilities sanctioned during the EPL window, should benefit from the EPL capital allowance even on expenditure which extends beyond that date. This measure would only be applied to capital expended inside the ring fence. To make this expenditure allowable, it is noted that there must be an extension of the EPL carry back which OEUK proposes is extended to 26th May 2022.

It comes after industry had a heated meeting with Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi’s predecessor, just last month in Aberdeen to go over the controversial energy profits levy.

Mr Zahawi took over as Chancellor this week after Mr Sunak resigned following controversy around former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

