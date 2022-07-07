Stockbrokers put £33.5 million valuation on UK North Sea discovery

Stockbrokers have placed a £33.5 million valuation on an oil discovery in the Central North Sea.
Optiva Securities has been assessing the importance of the Maria find, owned by United Oil and Gas (LON:UOG) in the outer Moray Firth, estimated to hold six million recoverable barrels of oil.
“We value the Maria project at £33.5 million or 5.2p per share on a risked basis.
