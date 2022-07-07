Stockbrokers put £33.5 million valuation on UK North Sea discovery

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Stockbrokers have placed a £33.5 million valuation on an oil discovery in the Central North Sea.

Optiva Securities has been assessing the importance of the Maria find, owned by United Oil and Gas (LON:UOG) in the outer Moray Firth, estimated to hold six million recoverable barrels of oil.

“We value the Maria project at £33.5 million or 5.2p per share on a risked basis.