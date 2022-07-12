Corallian reaches key milestone on road to Victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Corallian reaches key milestone on road to Victory

Corallian Energy has submitted an environmental statement for its proposed development of the Victory field, a subsea tieback due to come online in 2024.
By Andrew Dykes
12/07/2022, 10:26 am
TotalEnergie's Laggan-Tormore line is the preferred tieback option for Victory. Pictured: The Shetland Gas Plant

The privately held, UK-focused explorer submitted a draft development plan for the field to the UK Government last year, in which it estimated mid-case recoverable resources of 179 billion cubic feet of gas (bcf).

Discovered by Texaco in 1977 and located in Block 207/01a, Victory lies around 29 miles north west of the Shetland Islands in water depth of around 170m.

Corallian holds 100% of equity in the field, having been awarded licence P2596 following the 32nd Round.

According to the statement submitted on 6 July, the field would be developed via a single subsea well tied back via a new 10-mile, 14 inch pipeline to one of the hot tap tees at the TotalEnergies-operated Greater Laggan Area (GLA) network infrastructure.

The well would be controlled from TotalEnergies’ Edradour manifold, located approximately 11 miles to the west-south-west, via a new umbilical.

© Supplied by Corallian Energy
Proposed tieback plan for the Victory field.

Other export routes, including a tie back to BP’s Clair Ridge infrastructure, were considered but were found to be unviable.

The field will be operated from the GLA control room at the onshore Shetland Gas Plant (SGP). Once brought onshore, condensates will be removed and piped to the Sullom Voe oil terminal, while the gas will be processed and sent to the UK grid via the Shetland Island Regional Gas Export System (SIRGE) and Frigg UK Association (FUKA) pipelines.

Peak production rates from the field are anticipated to be 148.6 million cubic feet per day of gas and 15.4 tonnes of condensates per day by around the third year of production. Total field life is expected to range between seven and 10 years.

Subject to consents and approvals, Corallian said it intends to conduct engineering surveys and a rig site survey in the summer of 2023, with a view to carrying out development drilling and subsea installation between May and October of 2024.

First gas is then targeted for Q4 2024.

Meanwhile, in May Reabold Resources announced it had received a potential offer for its 49.99% stake in Corallian.

At the time, it said negotiations were progressing, and that a further update could be expected in due course.

As part of the potential sale process, Reabold also entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Corallian’s working interest in all the non-Victory licences within its portfolio for £250,000.

