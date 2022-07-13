ConocoPhillips gets approval for £1bn UK-Norway North Sea project

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has received approval from UK and Norwegian authorities for a £1 billion cross-border field in the North Sea.
The US oil giant submitted plans for Tommeliten A, a subsea tieback to the Ekofisk platform around 15 miles away, in November.
ConocoPhillips said the North Sea development will have total capital investments of 13 billion NOK (£1bn), with Tommeliten A expected to deliver resources of 80 – 180 million barrels of oil equivalent.
