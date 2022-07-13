Stuart Payne to succeed Andy Samuel as NSTA chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Stuart Payne to succeed Andy Samuel as NSTA chief executive

The North Sea regulator’s supply chain and decommissioning head, Stuart Payne, will succeed outgoing chief executive Dr Andy Samuel at the end of this year.
By Andrew Dykes
13/07/2022, 10:04 am Updated: 13/07/2022, 10:15 am
© Supplied by NSTAstuart payne NSTA
Stuart Payne will take over from Andy Samuel at the start of next year.

The North Sea regulator’s supply chain and decommissioning head, Stuart Payne, will succeed outgoing chief executive Dr Andy Samuel at the end of this year.

Mr Samuel announced his impending retirement in February, weeks before the organisation unveiled its new strategy and identity as the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA)

He has served as chief executive since the NSTA’s creation as the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) in 2015.

The body emerged following the 2013 Wood Review, which recommended the creation of an independent economic regulator.

His departure “has been long agreed”, the regulator said in February.

Mr Payne also joined the NSTA in 2015 and is currently responsible for decommissioning, leading work with the supply chain and heading the HR function.

He co-chairs the industry’s Supply Chain and Exports Task Force and is a member of the Scottish Government’s Energy Transition Leadership Group.

Prior to joining the NSTA, he held a variety of leadership positions in the oil and gas industry, and was awarded a CBE for services to the sector in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2020.

He was appointed by the NSTA board following a competitive internal and external recruitment process, and will assume responsibilities on 1 January 2023.

His work will include supporting the industry on vital projects involving electrification, carbon storage, energy hubs and exploration, liaising with other organisations with interests in the North Sea and working even more closely with government and industry in light of challenging global politics.

Mr Samuel said he was “delighted” to hand over the reins to his colleague.

“Stuart has been a key part of the organisation and will do a great job. I’m proud of all my team and our achievements from bolstering security of supply, to leading the Energy Transition and enhancing economic prosperity for the UK.”

Mr Payne added:  “It has been a pleasure working for Andy who has made such a big difference in our sector and it is a great honour and privilege to take over the leadership of the NSTA.

“There are exciting times ahead and I look forward to working with the Board and talented colleagues throughout the organisation, as well as government and industry to achieve our aims of helping the UK increase energy security and reach net zero.”

The news was also welcomed by minister of state Greg Hands, who congratulated Mr Payne on the role.

NSTA chairman Tim Eggar said Mr Payne was “absolutely the right fit” to carry on the work of his predecessor.

“The sector is going through a period of rapid change and Stuart has the right skills, experience and personality to guide the NSTA and the industry through this crucial time,” he added.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts