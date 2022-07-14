Aberdeen office market strongest since 2015

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The take-up of office space in and around Aberdeen has reached its highest level in seven years, new industry figures show.

They also highlight a continuing recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic during the second quarter of this year. More than 60,000sq ft of space was transacted.

Market experts believe strong oil prices may continue to add impetus to the market for some time to come.