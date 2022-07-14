Verlume eyes room to grow at new Dyce operations facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Verlume eyes room to grow at new Dyce operations facility

Subsea energy storage and technology firm Verlume has moved to a larger operations facility in Aberdeenshire as it looks to scale up manufacturing capacity and take on new staff.
By Andrew Dykes
14/07/2022, 9:30 am Updated: 14/07/2022, 9:36 am
© Supplied by VerlumeVerlume's new Dyce operations base. (L-R) Angus MacDonald (Operations Manager), Jonny Moroney (Operations Director), Paul Slorach (Business Development Director).
Located in the former Weatherford building within the Raiths Industrial Estate in Dyce, the 20,000 square foot facility features a sizable workshop, cranage, office space and laboratory areas.

Though the company’s main office will remain at Davidson House in Aberdeen Innovation Park, the new operations base has a footprint six times that of its previous facility in Bridge of Don.

The new site will house manufacturing operations for Verlume’s range of intelligent energy management and storage technologies.

This includes project assemblies for the firm’s award-winning Halo modular battery energy storage system – one unit of which is currently undergoing an offshore trial at a US Navy test site off the coast of Hawaii.

The “smart” subsea power hub converts ocean currents into renewable energy for remote subsea locations, reducing the cost of repairing or replacing umbilicals after power failures.

New on-site laboratories will also be used to help the company with product and software development.

Verlume told Energy Voice that it expects to grow its team in preparation for new inquiries resulting from increased capacity, though it did not specify how many new roles may be created.

Formerly known as EC-OG (East Coast Oil and Gas) Verlume announced a change of name in January, as it prepared for “large-scale growth at pace” and to better reflect its position as a “clean technology leader”.

The company has been at the heart of energy transition projects since its launch by Richard Knox and Rob Cowman in 2013.

Operations director Jonny Moroney said: “We are very excited to be scaling up our operations with this new facility move. Having been in our Bridge of Don workshop since 2017, this new operational base in Dyce will allow us to deliver on the increasing demand for our range of products. I am looking forward to building up the facility, as well as the team which will support it.”

Paul Slorach, business development director at Verlume added: “As the energy market continues to look for technology solutions to reduce carbon footprint and decarbonise operations, we are experiencing significant interest in our solutions. Our new facility will be crucial to delivering these solutions at scale.”

