Verlume eyes room to grow at new Dyce operations facility

Subsea energy storage and technology firm Verlume has moved to a larger operations facility in Aberdeenshire as it looks to scale up manufacturing capacity and take on new staff.

Located in the former Weatherford building within the Raiths Industrial Estate in Dyce, the 20,000 square foot facility features a sizable workshop, cranage, office space and laboratory areas.

Though the company’s main office will remain at Davidson House in Aberdeen Innovation Park, the new operations base has a footprint six times that of its previous facility in Bridge of Don.

The new site will house manufacturing operations for Verlume’s range of intelligent energy management and storage technologies.

This includes project assemblies for the firm’s award-winning Halo modular battery energy storage system – one unit of which is currently undergoing an offshore trial at a US Navy test site off the coast of Hawaii.

The “smart” subsea power hub converts ocean currents into renewable energy for remote subsea locations, reducing the cost of repairing or replacing umbilicals after power failures.

New on-site laboratories will also be used to help the company with product and software development.

Verlume told Energy Voice that it expects to grow its team in preparation for new inquiries resulting from increased capacity, though it did not specify how many new roles may be created.

Formerly known as EC-OG (East Coast Oil and Gas) Verlume announced a change of name in January, as it prepared for “large-scale growth at pace” and to better reflect its position as a “clean technology leader”.

The company has been at the heart of energy transition projects since its launch by Richard Knox and Rob Cowman in 2013.

Operations director Jonny Moroney said: “We are very excited to be scaling up our operations with this new facility move. Having been in our Bridge of Don workshop since 2017, this new operational base in Dyce will allow us to deliver on the increasing demand for our range of products. I am looking forward to building up the facility, as well as the team which will support it.”

Paul Slorach, business development director at Verlume added: “As the energy market continues to look for technology solutions to reduce carbon footprint and decarbonise operations, we are experiencing significant interest in our solutions. Our new facility will be crucial to delivering these solutions at scale.”