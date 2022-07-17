ASCO secures five-year contract extension with Equinor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

ASCO secures five-year contract extension with Equinor

ASCO has been awarded a five-year contract extension to provide Equinor with logistics and quayside services from its Peterhead base.
By Andrew Dykes
18/07/2022, 12:01 am
© Supplied by AscoEquinor and ASCO at ASCO's Peterhead South Base Quayside.
Equinor and ASCO at ASCO's Peterhead South Base Quayside.

ASCO has been awarded a five-year contract extension to provide Equinor with logistics and quayside services from its Peterhead base.

The logistics and materials management group did not put a specific value on the award, but said the “multi-million-pound” contract would strengthen a long-term collaboration between the two companies.

As well as handling logistics and materials, ASCO will provide quayside and environmental services, marine gas oil (MGO) and marine technical services, alongside ad-hoc support, all delivered largely from its supply base in Peterhead.

The group said the award would help support the local supply chain and regional employment opportunities, and enable continued investment in new technologies in pursuit of both companies’ net-zero goals.

Equinor UK leader of supply chain Mike Coull described the award as a “fantastic opportunity” for both organisations to shape operations as one team.

“We have enjoyed great service from ASCO with shared focus on safety, value and low carbon solutions remaining paramount. ASCO are experts in the supply logistics field, and we will empower them to deliver on our behalf in the years ahead,” he added.

“A big thank you to both commercial and operational teams from both companies for their efforts in achieving this goal.”

Under its previous contract with Equinor, ASCO rolled out its integrated logistics management system (iLMS), which aimed to increase the visibility and control of Equinor’s materials.

iLMS replicates a conventional retail item tracking system, allowing complete material visibility and traceability throughout the management timeline, which it claims can reduce processing time by up to 70% from start to finish.

ASCO group innovation director Allan Scott said the award underlines the “truly collaborative journey” it has taken with the Norwegian operator, enabling leaner processes through digitalisation and a digital track and trace.

“The digitalisation project has given Equinor real-time visibility across their operations, removing any potential variation completely, to give them 100% process control,” Mr Scott added.

Further improvements have been mooted, including the use of artificial intelligence to optimise transport journeys and streamlining processes.

It comes amid a range of other measures adopted by ASCO as it aims to reach net zero by 2040 including a recent drive to switch its 100-strong heavy goods vehicle fleet from fossil fuels to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) diesel.

