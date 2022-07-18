Shell staff begin relocation to Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell staff begin relocation to Aberdeen city centre

Shell’s North Sea boss says the company hopes to complete its move to new offices at the prestigious Silver Fin building in Aberdeen by the end of the year, amid plans for an urban garden and parking refurbishment.
By Andrew Dykes
18/07/2022, 10:36 am Updated: 18/07/2022, 10:37 am
© Supplied by Shell UK(L-R) OEUK chief executive Deirdre Michie, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick, Shell UK upstream senior vice-president Simon Roddy, Aberdeen City Council (ACC) growth and resources committee convenor Ryan Houghton and ACC leader Jenny Laing. Picture by Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Once its fit-out is complete, Shell (LON: SHEL) will occupy six floors at the flagship Union Street location, adjacent to the Capitol Building which also hosts North Sea oil and gas rival Harbour Energy.

Described as the biggest commercial property deal outside of London at the time, the supermajor’s return was announced with much fanfare last September, and praised as a boon for those working to bring businesses and footfall back to the city centre thoroughfare.

In an update on LinkedIn, Shell senior vice president for UK upstream Simon Roddy said the question of whether the company had moved yet is “probably the most frequent question I am asked by friends and colleagues in Aberdeen and beyond.”

“I think it speaks to how significant this move is – both for Shell and the City.”

The move marks a return for the company, which first established an office on Union Street when it set up shop in the city in 1965.

However, since 1973 it has been based at the industrial estate in Tullos, off Wellington Road. The future of this site is “subject to a future decision”, a company spokesperson said last year.

Mr Roddy said the company’s new lease officially began in April 2022, and that one floor is already operational for a staff of “early adopters.”

“We are preparing the rest of the building for the full move, expected by the end of the year,” he added.

Its plans include the creation of an “urban garden” and “significant refurbishment” of the Chapel Street car park.

© Supplied by Shell/Simon Roddy
Progress and plans for Shell’s Silver Fin fit out.

More than 1,000 staff are expected to work at the new base when complete – though flexible working schedules mean they are unlikely to all use the premises at the same time.

Mr Roddy said he had recently joined representatives from the building’s landlord – the British Airways Pension Fund – and Scottish workplace design firm Space Solutions to meet the project team and see the progress being made.

Shell is one of many businesses looking to make the jump back to Aberdeen city centre. Last week also saw the North Sea Transition Authority confirm it had secured a £7 million, 15-year lease for new premises at 1 Marischal Square, where it expects to move later this summer.

