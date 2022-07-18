Shell staff begin relocation to Aberdeen city centre

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Shell’s North Sea boss says the company hopes to complete its move to new offices at the prestigious Silver Fin building in Aberdeen by the end of the year, amid plans for an urban garden and parking refurbishment.

Once its fit-out is complete, Shell (LON: SHEL) will occupy six floors at the flagship Union Street location, adjacent to the Capitol Building which also hosts North Sea oil and gas rival Harbour Energy.

Described as the biggest commercial property deal outside of London at the time, the supermajor’s return was announced with much fanfare last September, and praised as a boon for those working to bring businesses and footfall back to the city centre thoroughfare.

In an update on LinkedIn, Shell senior vice president for UK upstream Simon Roddy said the question of whether the company had moved yet is “probably the most frequent question I am asked by friends and colleagues in Aberdeen and beyond.”

“I think it speaks to how significant this move is – both for Shell and the City.”

The move marks a return for the company, which first established an office on Union Street when it set up shop in the city in 1965.

However, since 1973 it has been based at the industrial estate in Tullos, off Wellington Road. The future of this site is “subject to a future decision”, a company spokesperson said last year.

Mr Roddy said the company’s new lease officially began in April 2022, and that one floor is already operational for a staff of “early adopters.”

“We are preparing the rest of the building for the full move, expected by the end of the year,” he added.

Its plans include the creation of an “urban garden” and “significant refurbishment” of the Chapel Street car park.

© Supplied by Shell/Simon Roddy

More than 1,000 staff are expected to work at the new base when complete – though flexible working schedules mean they are unlikely to all use the premises at the same time.

Mr Roddy said he had recently joined representatives from the building’s landlord – the British Airways Pension Fund – and Scottish workplace design firm Space Solutions to meet the project team and see the progress being made.

Shell is one of many businesses looking to make the jump back to Aberdeen city centre. Last week also saw the North Sea Transition Authority confirm it had secured a £7 million, 15-year lease for new premises at 1 Marischal Square, where it expects to move later this summer.