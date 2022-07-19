Sparrows swoops for £50m North Sea crane contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Sparrows swoops for £50m North Sea crane contract

Engineering and maintenance group Sparrows has secured a £50 million contract with a “major UKCS operator” to provide crane management services across its operated assets in the North Sea.
By Andrew Dykes
19/07/2022, 2:22 pm
© Supplied by Sparrows GroupSparrows crane operator in the North Sea.
Sparrows crane operator in the North Sea.

The five-year agreement will see the group deliver crane operations and maintenance services across 10 of the operator’s assets in the region, and includes two, two-year extension options. The client was not disclosed.

Sparrows has held the contract since 2018 and will continue to provide operation, maintenance, and engineering services across 38 cranes.

Its scope includes development and implementation of planned maintenance routines, as well as undertaking planning and risk assessment for all lifting operations.

All onshore support will be carried out from Sparrows’ Aberdeen headquarters, including technical and safety audits, and any repair and refurbishment work required.

The contract marks the first major announcement since the group was formally acquired by French-headquartered multinational Altrad.

Announced in March, the deal was completed in last week, and saw the transfer of around 2,000 Sparrows workers.

Altrad has previously said the firm will be run independently within its group and that redundancies are “unlikely”.

Sparrows chief executive Stewart Mitchell said: “This new five-year contract is in addition to the inspection services work which we were awarded by the operator two years’ ago, demonstrating the high-quality service we have delivered to ensure safe and efficient operations.

“Although we have been diversifying into the renewables and onshore industrial markets in recent years the North Sea remains a core area in the business, so we’re pleased to continue working with the operator across these assets.”

