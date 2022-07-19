Sparrows swoops for £50m North Sea crane contract

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Engineering and maintenance group Sparrows has secured a £50 million contract with a “major UKCS operator” to provide crane management services across its operated assets in the North Sea.

The five-year agreement will see the group deliver crane operations and maintenance services across 10 of the operator’s assets in the region, and includes two, two-year extension options. The client was not disclosed.

Sparrows has held the contract since 2018 and will continue to provide operation, maintenance, and engineering services across 38 cranes.

Its scope includes development and implementation of planned maintenance routines, as well as undertaking planning and risk assessment for all lifting operations.

All onshore support will be carried out from Sparrows’ Aberdeen headquarters, including technical and safety audits, and any repair and refurbishment work required.

The contract marks the first major announcement since the group was formally acquired by French-headquartered multinational Altrad.

Announced in March, the deal was completed in last week, and saw the transfer of around 2,000 Sparrows workers.

Altrad has previously said the firm will be run independently within its group and that redundancies are “unlikely”.

Sparrows chief executive Stewart Mitchell said: “This new five-year contract is in addition to the inspection services work which we were awarded by the operator two years’ ago, demonstrating the high-quality service we have delivered to ensure safe and efficient operations.

“Although we have been diversifying into the renewables and onshore industrial markets in recent years the North Sea remains a core area in the business, so we’re pleased to continue working with the operator across these assets.”