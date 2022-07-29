Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

WATCH: Viral TikTok video illuminates offshore flaring process

A TikTok video showing an offshore worker lighting a flare on a North Sea installation has racked up hundred of thousands of views.
By Andrew Dykes
29/07/2022, 7:30 am
The video posted on June 6 by user Benjamin Lunde shows a crew member fire a flare over the stack to start the gas-burning process.

In true TikTok style, the event is synced to the track ‘Blood // Water’ by Canadian-American singer grandson.

Comments suggest the video may have been filmed at the processing facilities on Equinor’s Sleipner A installation.

At the time of writing the video had racked up nearly 800,000 views on the popular social networking site.

As well as many commenters impressed by the footage, others asked why the gas was being burned – particularly when commodity prices are high.

Flaring is a controlled process used to burn off excess or waste gases from the hydrocarbon production process, though in the North Sea this is usually only in certain circumstances such as the start-up of new wells, or to ensure safety.

Flaring in the UK North Sea fell to record lows last year, following a concerted effort by regulators and the industry to reduce its operational emissions.

As for those questioning why a flare gun is used to ignite the stack, this practice is also fairly common, as Step Change in Safety executive director Steve Rae explained to Energy voice.

“The igniting of flares using flare guns is routine however does happen on occasion under very well controlled conditions despite the ‘wild west’ look in the TikTok video,” he said.

“This is required when the installed flare ignition system, at the tip of these flares, becomes non operations which can be caused by excessive heat damage. This is when these flare guns would be used to reignite.”

Mr Rae said the a crew member on the installation would also hold necessary certifications to hold the firearm and use it under controlled conditions.

The lighting operation too would be subject to work controls such as risk assessment, hot work permit, and restricted access barriers, he added.

Tags

