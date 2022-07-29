Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

First gas from Shell Pierce redevelopment slated for autumn, all eyes on China for Penguins FPSO sailaway

A slight delay to the start-up of the Pierce gas expansion project in the UK North Sea has been confirmed.
By Hamish Penman
29/07/2022, 7:50 am Updated: 29/07/2022, 8:18 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by AibelFirst gas Shell Pierce
The Haewene Brim first arrived in Haugesund for refurbishment in December.

Shell (LON: SHEL) previously expected the redevelopment project, about 165 miles east of Aberdeen, to come on stream in the second quarter of this year.

It now anticipates first gas from Pierce – which will be produced via the Haewene Brim floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) ship – this autumn.

The vessel arrived at the North Sea field in July after months spent at the Aibel yard in Haugesund, where refurbishment work was carried out.

Pierce was first brought online in 1999 and is owned 92.52% by Shell, with the remaining 7.48% held by Ithaca Energy.

It has historically been an oil-producing field, with associated gas being compressed and reinjected.

This new project will allow for associated gas to be exported via a new pipeline to the St Fergus terminal in Aberdeenshire.

Shell chief financial officer, Sinead Gorman said: “As we said, we’re expecting first gas from Pierce this autumn. It is on track to get the gas through very quickly, which we’re very pleased about.”

© Supplied by Shell
Shell CFO Sinead Gorman.

Ms Gorman also gave an update on the sailaway date for the Penguins FPSO, which will be the first new manned vessel for Shell in the northern North Sea for 30 years.

Construction of the production vessel for Penguins – a redevelopment of a tie-back field to the Brent Charlie hub – has been hampered by Covid and lockdown-related delays.

At the time of investment decision in 2018, Shell said the redevelopment is expected to unlock 80 million barrels of oil.

It had been thought that the vessel would leave China for the north-east of Shetland field in Q3, but it’s not clear if that is still the case.

First gas Shell Pierce © Supplied by Shell
An artist’s impression of the Penguins FPSO.

Ms Gorman said: “Penguins has had the impact of Covid, and that is the reality for many projects across the industry.

“We do still expect it to be back on track – we’re expecting it this year – but we’re watching very closely. China plays a major role in that, in terms of being able to safely manage the workforce.”

Shell reported back-to-back record quarterly earnings on Thursday as the supermajor raked in pre-tax profits of $39.9 billion.

But despite its buoyant balance sheet, chief executive Ben van Beurden stressed that the company’s position on the Cambo field hadn’t changed, and it still has no plans to progress the project.

