‘Oil Slicks’ group to protest outside Shell’s North Sea headquarters

A group of activists will demonstrate outside the gates of Shell’s North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen today.

The ‘Oil Slicks’ troupe are hoping to draw attention to the UK Government’s decision to green light the development of the Jackdaw gas field.

They are also calling for an end to the issuing of any new oil and gas field licences in the North Sea and a “rapid and just” transition to renewables.

It will be the Oil Slicks maiden performance, and follows the publication of Shell’s (LON: SHEL) half-year results on Thursday.

The oil giant reported colossal pre-tax profits, sparking criticism as households continue to grapple with the cost-of-living crisis.

As part of its energy security drive, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK Government is seeking to boost North Sea production.

It approved Jackdaw, which could generate around £500 million of domestic investment, in June – Shell took a final investment decision (FID) on the project last week.

At peak production rates, estimated at 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the scheme could account for over 6% of projected UK North Sea gas production.

© Supplied by Shell

But environmentalists believe the decision to allow the field will not lower energy bills, and will make it “impossible” for the UK to reach net zero by 2050.

They have also accused the UK Government of backtracking on promises made during the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year.

Simon Clark, a member of the Oil Slicks group, said: “The root causes of the cost of living crisis are not the war in Ukraine or fuel shortages, but the calculated and profligate profiteering of fossil fuel companies hell bent on more pollution and perpetuating global heating with disasterous consequences for human civilisation.

“While our leaders carry on as normal, we are expected to do the same. Please, please go to dontpay.uk and join others prepared to cancel their direct debits on October 1 when bills will shoot up yet again. We must say no to any more new oil and gas for our and our children’s future.”

Greenpeace has already announced plans to take the UK Government to court over its decision to approve Jackdaw, while other groups also plan to protest the field.

For the past few days demonstrations have been taking place in Aberdeen as part of the climate camp, which kicked off on Thursday.

© Scott Baxter / DCT Media

Over the weekend, protestors entered a restricted area at Aberdeen Harbour and remained there for a couple of hours.

Protestors have also targeted the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) on Queens Road, covering the building in graffiti.