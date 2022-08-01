‘Oil Slicks’ group to protest outside Shell’s North Sea headquarters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Oil Slicks’ group to protest outside Shell’s North Sea headquarters

A group of activists will demonstrate outside the gates of Shell’s North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen today.
By Hamish Penman
01/08/2022, 1:28 pm Updated: 01/08/2022, 3:37 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/Oil SliOil Slicks Shell’s headquarters
The Oil Slicks troupe (left) will stage a protest at Shell's North Sea headquarters on Monday.

A group of activists will demonstrate outside the gates of Shell’s North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen today.

The ‘Oil Slicks’ troupe are hoping to draw attention to the UK Government’s decision to green light the development of the Jackdaw gas field.

They are also calling for an end to the issuing of any new oil and gas field licences in the North Sea and a “rapid and just” transition to renewables.

It will be the Oil Slicks maiden performance, and follows the publication of Shell’s (LON: SHEL) half-year results on Thursday.

The oil giant reported colossal pre-tax profits, sparking criticism as households continue to grapple with the cost-of-living crisis.

As part of its energy security drive, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK Government is seeking to boost North Sea production.

It approved Jackdaw, which could generate around £500 million of domestic investment, in June – Shell took a final investment decision (FID) on the project last week.

At peak production rates, estimated at 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the scheme could account for over 6% of projected UK North Sea gas production.

Shell Jackdaw gas field © Supplied by Shell
The Jackdaw gas field will be tied back to the Shearwater hub

But environmentalists believe the decision to allow the field will not lower energy bills, and will make it “impossible” for the UK to reach net zero by 2050.

They have also accused the UK Government of backtracking on promises made during the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year.

Simon Clark, a member of the Oil Slicks group, said: “The root causes of the cost of living crisis are not the war in Ukraine or fuel shortages, but the calculated and profligate profiteering of fossil fuel companies hell bent on more pollution and perpetuating global heating with disasterous consequences for human civilisation.

“While our leaders carry on as normal, we are expected to do the same. Please, please go to dontpay.uk and join others prepared to cancel their direct debits on October 1 when bills will shoot up yet again. We must say no to any more new oil and gas for our and our children’s future.”

Greenpeace has already announced plans to take the UK Government to court over its decision to approve Jackdaw, while other groups also plan to protest the field.

For the past few days demonstrations have been taking place in Aberdeen as part of the climate camp, which kicked off on Thursday.

© Scott Baxter / DCT Media
Aberdeen Harbour camp protest. – People block the entry to Aberdeen Harbour.

Over the weekend, protestors entered a restricted area at Aberdeen Harbour and remained there for a couple of hours.

Protestors have also targeted the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) on Queens Road, covering the building in graffiti.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts