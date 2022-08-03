Supply chain woes push back first gas from Tyra redevelopment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Supply chain woes push back first gas from Tyra redevelopment

Delays in fabrication of a major process module have pushed back progress on the TotalEnergies-led redevelopment of the Tyra field off Denmark.
By Andrew Dykes
03/08/2022, 7:51 am Updated: 03/08/2022, 9:07 am
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesHeerema's Sleipnir vessel installing modules at the Tyra redevelopment.
A 3 August update from project partner Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco) said the first gas for the project has been revised to winter 2023/2024.

TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) leads the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) venture behind the major project, with a share of 43.2%, alongside Noreco (36.8 %) and Nordsøfonden (20%).

Noreco (OSL:NOR) said global supply chain challenges have impacted the extent to which fabrication work on the Tyra process module (TEG) has been completed in the yard in Batam.

It is the second major slip for the project, which had already been pushed back from 2022 into mid-2023 as a result of COVID-19 delays.

The TEG is last remaining module still undergoing onshore fabrication, with the other seven components already in place at the field.

The load-out of the module will begin at McDermott’s yard in Batam in an incomplete state with approximately 580,000 hours of remaining work, and approximately 165,000 hours required to reach first gas.

Noreco said this was mainly caused by the overall performance at the yard where overhang from COVID-19 has “challenged the quality and progress” and mitigation efforts have proved not to be sufficiently effective.

The sail away of the module remains on schedule and is expected in early September where the TEG will be transported directly to the Tyra field by heavy lift vessel GPO Emerald followed by a lift and installation by Heerema’s Sleipinir.

Accordingly, TotalEnergies has also revised plans for the ongoing hook-up and commissioning phase of the hub, though Noreco said it has identified several areas of “potential improvements and learnings” which should help drive performance.

As a result, expenditure for Tyra II is also expected to rise. Final amounts are being formalised, however Noreco said a gross project budget to first gas is estimated at around 24 billion DKK ($3.3bn).

Net to Noreco, the remaining expenditure to reach first gas is approximately $300 million, implying a net increase of approximately $120m compared to the previous first gas budget.

A P50 best estimate of the timeline now puts first gas in December 2023, or by March 2024.

With continued cash flow from Noreco’s three producing hubs – Halfdan, Dan and Gorm – the company maintains it is fully funded to deliver Tyra II based on the revised forecasts.

Chief operating officer Marianne Eide said: “Today’s news on a revised scheduled for Tyra is disappointing, however we are now entering the last stage of the Tyra Re-development with a good definition of the work scope remaining to achieve first gas.

“We now have a robust plan built on experience from the initial nine months of offshore hook-up and commissioning and we expect to add more than 500 offshore workers. The complexity of the operations at Tyra will increase and safe operations is our main priority.

“In parallel with delivering Tyra we are working to increase gas production from our producing assets in the DUC. We have seen positive gains from the Halfdan stimulation campaign and for the upcoming infill wells we are prioritising gas rich targets”

