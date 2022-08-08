UK North Sea oil needs investment to stem decline, Shell says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK North Sea oil needs investment to stem decline, Shell says

Britain needs to keep developing new oil and gas fields in the North Sea even as it rolls out major offshore wind and carbon capture and storage projects across the country, according Shell’s (LON: SHEL) UK head of upstream.
By Bloomberg
08/08/2022, 12:54 pm Updated: 08/08/2022, 7:55 pm
Simon Roddy, senior vice president and upstream director at Shell

“The UK will still need its home-produced oil and gas, which would otherwise only be replaced by likely higher-emissions imports,” Simon Roddy said in an interview. “There was only one major development consent for the whole of the North Sea last year. I don’t fundamentally think that’s a sustainable position.”

Shell is planning to invest as much as £25 billion in the UK’s energy system over the next decade, 75% of which will be spent on low-carbon products and projects. The firm won licenses in the country to install offshore floating wind turbines and is involved with the carbon-capture and hydrogen Acorn project in Scotland. But it also plans to continue to develop North Sea oil and gas albeit at a slower pace than in the past.

“We are certainly looking at other opportunities, particularly gas and around our infrastructure,” Roddy said. “It’s not our expectation to be the only operator with a major approved consent in the funnel.”

Earlier this year, Shell received government permission to develop the Jackdaw gas condensate field, having failed to get it last year. The project, which will connect to existing infrastructure at the Shearwater offshore hub, is the only major development to be have been given the green light this year.

Norway’s Equinor began regulatory approvals for the Rosebank development this month, while Ithaca Energy has yet to submit an environmental statement for the Cambo field. If fully developed, the two projects would be among the largest in the UK.

Investment into the North Sea has dried up in recent years, part of a long slide that was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. “Production decline versus the previous year was almost 15%,” says Roddy. “Clearly if that kind of trajectory continues, the North Sea continental shelf is going to decline rather quickly.”

