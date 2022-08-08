UK’s lucky gas glut about to run out as winter approaches

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Britain’s relative immunity to natural-gas supply cuts from Russia may be about to run out.

If the winter is particularly cold, the UK may have to rely increasingly on pipeline shipments from mainland Europe — where supplies are already thin as Moscow curbs flows amid its war in Ukraine and governments are worried about keeping their own citizens warm.

That presents a dilemma for the UK, which has very little domestic storage capacity.