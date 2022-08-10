Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Assault most common crime on offshore platforms, new police figures show

Assaults were the most common recorded criminal offence occurring on North Sea platforms over the past five years, according to police data.
By Andrew Dykes
10/08/2022, 7:00 am
© Shutterstockoffshore crime

Crime figures obtained from Police Scotland via a freedom of information (FOI) request show there have been two cases of common assault offshore and one recorded case of theft on platforms since 2018/19.

The data shows an average less than one incident per year, with no offences having been reported during 2019/20 and 2020/21.

That compares with offshore crime stats reporting nine between 2013/14 and 2017/18, of which voyeurism and theft comprised the largest amount.

Previous statistics also recorded one firearms incident offence, in which a 50 year-old man was charged when a modified shotgun was used to relight a flare on Total’s Elgin platform on Boxing Day 2017. However, no criminal proceedings were brought.

The data would appear to align with the overall reduction in offshore personnel numbers as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns and a slide in activity between late 2019 and 2021.

Figures from Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) showed an immediate drop in the number of offshore personnel on board (POB) during pandemic, which fell from around 11,000 to 7,000 workers in less than a month during March-April 2020.

Numbers later recovered above 10,000 by the same time the following year, though in many cases social distancing measures remained in place well into 2022.

Meanwhile, drilling activity too was suppressed, with a record low of five wells drilled in 2020 – a drop on the previous worst year for activity in 2018, when six wells were drilled.

Reflecting on the statistics Steve Rae, executive director of industry member group Step Change in Safety, said: “Any improvement in reported incident rates should be seen as positive, as personal security and wellbeing does have the potential to influence the underlying safety culture on board the assets.”

