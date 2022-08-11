Shell and DNO still exploring opportunities at Edinburgh despite setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell and DNO still exploring opportunities at Edinburgh despite setback

Shell (LON:SHLE) and DNO (OSLO:DNO) haven't given up on a North Sea licence just year, despite a lack of success in the area so far.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
11/08/2022, 7:11 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Edinburgh castle

Further studies will be undertaken into UK license P255 using data acquired from the drilling of the Edinburgh well.

DNO revealed last month that the prospect would be plugged and abandoned after it failed to encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons.

That’s despite it previously being dubbed as a well to watch by research consultancy Westwood Global Energy Group.

Edinburgh was spudded in March to a total depth of 16,500 feet, and encountered two sandstones of Jurassic age.

But wireline logging indicated no movable hydrocarbons within the sandstones, despite previous estimates placing volumes at the prospect between 100 and 675 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Shell has a 40% operated stake in Edinburgh, which sits on the UK-Norway border of the North Sea.

Norwegian operator DNO and Spirit Energy hold a 45% and 15% interest in the licence respectively.

Despite the setback, data collected during the spudding of Edinburgh will be “integrated with existing seismic data” and “further studies will be undertaken” to assess the remaining potential within the licenses.

An update shared by the Kingfisher Bulletin earlier this week also revealed the Valaris 122 jack-up has been booked to carry out drilling operations at the Edinburgh field.

The single-well campaign is expected to last approximately 160 days.

DNO confirmed the Edinburgh partners were still exploring opportunities in the region in its second quarter results, published on Thursday.

In the first half of the year, the Oslo-listed firm took in revenue of $700 million, almost exactly double the 2021 figure of $354m.

Operating profit for the period was $317m, up from $127m in the same timeframe last year.

DNO said its “strong operational and financial results and cash flow” had been “powered by high oil and gas prices”.

