Neptune Energy sees windfall tax threatening investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Neptune Energy sees windfall tax threatening investment

Neptune Energy CEO Pete Jones has warned that the UK’s windfall tax on oil and gas profits will threaten long-term investment in the sector, but have limited impact on the firm itself.
By Bloomberg
15/08/2022, 6:59 am Updated: 15/08/2022, 7:03 am
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyNeptune Energy energy security
Signage on the Cygnus Alpha platform, operated by Neptune Energy.

Neptune Energy CEO Pete Jones has warned that the UK’s windfall tax on oil and gas profits will threaten long-term investment in the sector, but have limited impact on the firm itself.

The government in May slapped a 25% windfall tax on producers’ profits to fund aid to the poorest households amid a cost-of-living crisis. The levy — which will be removed by 2025 or when energy prices return to more historical norms — lifts taxes to 65%, though companies can recoup some money through investment allowances.

Chief Executive Officer of Neptune Energy Pete Jones said the windfall tax will cause investor uncertainty. It has put a “big question mark” on future phases of investment after 2023, such as the North Sea-focused company’s own potential projects Isabella and Pegasus, he said.

Jones said while it’s important to help those struggling with bills in the short-term, it’s also necessary not to cause a longer-term negative impact. Prices were already rising before the war in Ukraine, and “that’s really due to legacy energy policy,” he said.

Still, the CEO said Neptune will see little impact from the levy due to the high share of profits that it’s reinvesting in the UK. About 30% of its capital is currently in the UK, compared with only 6% of profits.

“We’re investing quite a lot in the UK,” he said in an interview. “We’re investing at least all our UK cash flow back into the UK,” so the levy “doesn’t have a massive impact on us right now.”

Neptune Energy windfall tax © Supplied by DCT Media
Neptune Energy CEO Pete Jones. Aberdeen.

Neptune’s first-half output rose to 132,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day and an additional 47,000 barrels will come onstream within the next year due to UK and Norwegian projects. The Equinor ASA-operated Njord field is on track to come online in November, while the Fenja field should follow some three months later. The Seagull field in the UK North Sea will add another 17,000 barrels a day.

The company paid out $800 million to its shareholders last year, but Chairman Sam Laidlaw said it’s too early to say if the dividend would increase this year.

“The business is clearly generating good cash flows,” Laidlaw said. “But there’s a balance between debt repayment — recognizing that the maturity of our debt is not that long and we want to be paying some of that down — and looking at dividend capacity.”

While Neptune executives have previously spoken about listing the business, Jones said that exploration and production firms are largely undervalued.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts