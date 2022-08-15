Labour proposes extending windfall tax on oil and gas firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Labour proposes extending windfall tax on oil and gas firms

Labour has proposed extending Britain’s windfall tax on oil and gas companies, saying the proceeds should be used to fund a total freeze on energy bills over the winter.
By Bloomberg
15/08/2022, 7:13 am
Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Hamiltonhill Claypits Local Nature Reserve in Glasgow. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Britain’s main opposition party — whose initial proposal for a windfall tax was ultimately copied by the governing Conservative Party after months of pressure — said the levy should be backdated to January, raising an extra £8 billion to help finance freezing the current £1,971 ($2,392) annual limit on household energy bills.

The Labour plan, to be announced by leader Keir Starmer on Monday, will put renewed pressure on the UK government and leadership contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to come up with new proposals to mitigate what threatens to be the nation’s biggest cost-of-living crisis in decades. Analysts predict the typical annual household energy bill will jump in October to more than £3,500, and to in excess of £4,200 in the first quarter, a crushing blow for many homes.

“This is a national emergency,” Starmer said in a statement. “Labour’s fully-funded plan would fix the problems immediately and for the future.”

Truss rejects new UK windfall tax while Sunak’s open to the idea

Warnings that millions of low-income Britons face misery as power prices spike are dominating the national conversation. And with inflation rampant, interest rates rising and strikes bringing train service to a halt, Britain is already beset by what’s been dubbed a summer of discontent.

The weeks-long leadership battle between Truss and Sunak to replace Boris Johnson has exposed paralysis at the heart of government, even as the economy sputters toward what’s been predicted to be a recession lasting more than a year. Johnson is staying on until his successor is named in early September, but his administration won’t make any major fiscal decisions in the mean time.

Labour said freezing the energy price cap would cost £29 billion, paid for with the extra £8 billion from oil and gas firms, £14 billion from already-pledged government funding and £7 billion from reducing the government’s debt interest payments on inflation-linked bonds.

Johnson’s government introduced the initial 25% tax on the profits of oil and gas firms in May after Labour had called for the policy in January, hitting companies such as Shell and BP. The UK is still weighing whether to also levy the tax on the profits of electricity generators.

Truss, who is the front-runner in the race to be Britain’s next premier, has said she opposes introducing new windfall taxes, while Sunak says he’s open to the idea.

The British government is also drawing up other options for how to reduce bills over the winter, ready to be chosen from by the new prime minister when they take their post on Sept. 6.

The Sunday Times reported one Treasury proposal is a lending program for suppliers that would reduce household bills by £400 this winter. Scottish Power Ltd. and E.ON SE, two of the country’s biggest energy suppliers, are proposing government-backed loans to keep prices capped, the newspaper said.

