Flights cancelled as Aberdeen Airport ‘suspends operations’ for unscheduled maintenance

Flights to and from a host of UK and international destinations were cancelled or diverted this morning, though helicopter services appear to have been unaffected.

Aberdeen Airport was forced to temporarily “suspend operations” this morning to carry out “unscheduled maintenance”, prompting the cancellation of several flights.

Cancellations appear to have affected fixed-wing flights departing from and arriving at Aberdeen from around 1030 this morning, including those to and from destinations such as Dublin, Wick, Esbjerg and Heathrow.

Afternoon flights from 1400 onwards appear to be departing and arriving as scheduled, according to the airport’s live flight information.

The airport issued a statement shortly before 1600 saying it had “resumed full operations.”

The unscheduled maintenance from this morning has now been completed and we have resumed full operations. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and passengers are advised to contact their airline for specific flight information. — Aberdeen Airport ✈️ (@ABZ_Airport) August 15, 2022

The disruption does not appear to have affected offshore helicopter flights, though there may be some unrelated delays due to weather conditions.

The airport declined to say what maintenance work was carried out, though it told the Press & Journal: “We can confirm that minor repair work was carried out on a small section of the airfield. This was completed in 15 minutes however it did result in some delays and one aircraft diverted to Edinburgh.”

The airport operator apologised for the inconvenience and advised passengers to contact their airline for further updates on specific flight information.

Loganair, which operates regular flights from Aberdeen to Sumburgh on Shetland and Kirkwall on Orkney, issued a statement on Monday morning saying it was “working on contingencies” for its schedule to minimise disruption.

“However, unfortunately, some disruption is likely.”

“We will continue to update our customers on the latest news via social media, our website and/or text.”

Loganair flights later on Monday evening from Aberdeen to Highlands & Islands destinations appear to be running as scheduled, according to the company’s website.

A spokesperson for Loganair told Energy Voice: “Flights to and from Aberdeen Airport face disruption today as unscheduled maintenance work at the airport has forced a temporary suspension to operations there.

“Loganair is liaising with Aberdeen Airport on ongoing updates and are communicating with all passengers affected.”

Murray Burnett, managing director of Munro’s Travel which specialises in oil, gas, energy and marine travel, said his firm had “several clients” affected by the disruption, which it was working to resolve.

“It may be frustrating for travellers to find the airport suddenly closed for a period of time, but travellers’ safety is always going to be of the utmost importance,” Mr Burnett said.

“Our clients are travelling for work purposes and it’s important that we support them to get to their destinations as close to the planned time as possible as a whole crew’s shift pattern can depend on this.

“We’ve had several clients who have required to be rebooked onto future flights today and our team will be on hand to help out these essential workers as long as they need us today.”