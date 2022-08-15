Flights cancelled as Aberdeen Airport ‘suspends operations’ for unscheduled maintenance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Flights cancelled as Aberdeen Airport ‘suspends operations’ for unscheduled maintenance

Flights to and from a host of UK and international destinations were cancelled or diverted this morning, though helicopter services appear to have been unaffected.
By Andrew Dykes
15/08/2022, 4:09 pm Updated: 15/08/2022, 4:15 pm
Aberdeen International Airport.

Aberdeen Airport was forced to temporarily “suspend operations” this morning to carry out “unscheduled maintenance”, prompting the cancellation of several flights.

Cancellations appear to have affected fixed-wing flights departing from and arriving at Aberdeen from around 1030 this morning, including those to and from destinations such as Dublin, Wick, Esbjerg and Heathrow.

Afternoon flights from 1400 onwards appear to be departing and arriving as scheduled, according to the airport’s live flight information.

The airport issued a statement shortly before 1600 saying it had “resumed full operations.”

The disruption does not appear to have affected offshore helicopter flights, though there may be some unrelated delays due to weather conditions.

The airport declined to say what maintenance work was carried out, though it told the Press & Journal: “We can confirm that minor repair work was carried out on a small section of the airfield. This was completed in 15 minutes however it did result in some delays and one aircraft diverted to Edinburgh.”

The airport operator apologised for the inconvenience and advised passengers to contact their airline for further updates on specific flight information.

Loganair, which operates regular flights from Aberdeen to Sumburgh on Shetland and Kirkwall on Orkney, issued a statement on Monday morning saying it was “working on contingencies” for its schedule to minimise disruption.

“However, unfortunately, some disruption is likely.”

“We will continue to update our customers on the latest news via social media, our website and/or text.”

Loganair flights later on Monday evening from Aberdeen to Highlands & Islands destinations appear to be running as scheduled, according to the company’s website.

A spokesperson for Loganair told Energy Voice: “Flights to and from Aberdeen Airport face disruption today as unscheduled maintenance work at the airport has forced a temporary suspension to operations there.

“Loganair is liaising with Aberdeen Airport on ongoing updates and are communicating with all passengers affected.”

Murray Burnett, managing director of Munro’s Travel which specialises in oil, gas, energy and marine travel, said his firm had “several clients” affected by the disruption, which it was working to resolve.

“It may be frustrating for travellers to find the airport suddenly closed for a period of time, but travellers’ safety is always going to be of the utmost importance,” Mr Burnett said.

“Our clients are travelling for work purposes and it’s important that we support them to get to their destinations as close to the planned time as possible as a whole crew’s shift pattern can depend on this.

“We’ve had several clients who have required to be rebooked onto future flights today and our team will be on hand to help out these essential workers as long as they need us today.”

