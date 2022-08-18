Oh buoy: Port of Aberdeen to study new charging system with Maersk venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Oh buoy: Port of Aberdeen to study new charging system with Maersk venture

Stillstrom and the Port of Aberdeen are considering the potential for an offshore charging hub at the harbour, which could help lower vessel emissions with a supply of low-carbon electricity.
By Andrew Dykes
18/08/2022, 8:01 am
© Supplied by StillstromRendering of the Stillstrom charging buoy system.
Rendering of the Stillstrom charging buoy system.

Stillstrom and the Port of Aberdeen are considering the potential for an offshore charging hub at the harbour, which could help lower vessel emissions with a supply of low-carbon electricity.

Stillstrom is an offshore charging buoy concept developed by Maersk Supply Service, a unit of the global shipping giant.

The buoy acts as a safe mooring spot for vessels, while also providing a supply of renewable power, enabling ships to use electricity from either offshore wind or the onshore grid.

The system would eliminate the need to use fuel-powered systems while idling, lowering emissions for both vessel operators and the local environment.

Where applicable, the buoy can also be used to charging battery packs on ships outfitted with the technology.

The study, which will run until the end of the year, aims to develop a roadmap for the potential introduction of the system at the Port of Aberdeen. The pair will analyse the benefits, use cases and economics of installing the offshore charging system, and also hope to source input from key stakeholders.

The company has already signed an agreement with wind developer Ørsted test a pilot buoy next year at one of Ørsted’s wind farms in the North Sea. Here the prototype will supply power to the service operation cessels (SOVs) and crew transfer vessels (CTVs) operating at the offshore scheme.

Yet Stillstrom says the concept could be relevant for a suite of users across the marine industries, from offshore renewables to idling vessels within ports and hubs.

© Supplied by Stillstrom
Vessels waiting in Aberdeen Bay, with the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre in background.

The Port of Aberdeen is one of UK’s busiest such sites, with more than 6,000 vessels visiting and anchoring outside every year.

The trial also supports Aberdeen’s wider ‘Green Port’ strategy, which intends to explores a range of emissions reduction opportunities, including quayside electrification, the use of alternative fuels and lower carbon power supplies, and sustainable waste management.

Stillstrom CEO Kristian B. Jorgensen said the study would form a “cornerstone” of the company’s ports and hubs strategy.

“Together with Port of Aberdeen as a close partner, we will be able to map and show the true value of utilising electricity for idling vessels – which we expect will not only support the journey towards a net-zero ocean economy and a better near coastal environment, but also an economically attractive solution for vessels owners to utilise,” he continued.

Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti, said innovative ideas such as this are “crucial” if the maritime industry is to successfully decarbonise.

“We look forward to working with Stillstrom to develop low carbon power supply and reduce emissions from vessels on standby outside our port. Pioneering projects, like renewable offshore charging, will help to make our vision of becoming Scotland’s premier Net Zero port a reality” he added.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts