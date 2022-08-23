Decom wins prompt expansion for Aberdeen safety consultancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Decom wins prompt expansion for Aberdeen safety consultancy

Safetec UK has launched a recruitment drive after the company recorded sales of £3 million in the first half of 2022, on the back of wins in the decommissioning and renewables sectors.
By Andrew Dykes
23/08/2022, 7:00 am
© SafetecBabak Alnasser
Babak Alnasser

Based at 1 Marischal Square in Aberdeen, the risk management, technical safety and environmental consultancy said it had grown across “all aspects” of its service offering this year.

The company has already doubled its workforce over the last 12 months, including the hire of a new risk management and reliability lead, Phil Smith, as well as growth within the decommissioning and environmental teams.

It has also made several appointments to administration and graduate positions.

Managing director Babak Alnasser said Safetec UK was now looking to looking to add another four engineers to its roster by the end of the year to help further strengthen its safety, risk management and environmental services, and to support ongoing projects.

Mr Alnasser, who took over management of the UK business in 2019, added: “We’ve surprised ourselves in how much we have achieved in the last three years. Despite a pandemic and energy uncertainty, we’ve been able to grow our team and establish close relationships with major operators, developers and EPC companies, both in the UK and overseas.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in North Sea decommissioning work but also growth in renewables, particularly offshore wind, as well as new energies and net zero areas such as hydrogen and CCUS. Safety and efficiency are two vital components for any company and our flexible and nimble approach, on top of our knowledge, is appealing to organisations across the energy industry,” he said.

Alongside Safetec’s UK bases in Aberdeen and London, parent group Safetec Nordic has offices across Norway, as well as Sweden, Australia and Singapore.

