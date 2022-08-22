Ithaca plans seven new wells in next phase of Captain EOR project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ithaca plans seven new wells in next phase of Captain EOR project

Ithaca Energy has filed key regulatory paperwork for the next phase of its £400 million enhanced oil recovery (EOR) programme at the North Sea’s Captain field.
By Andrew Dykes
22/08/2022, 4:44 pm
© ChevronPictured is the Captain field
Regulator Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) published an environmental statement for the second phase of the Captain EOR Stage 2 scheme on Monday, detailing plans for the drilling of seven new wells at the field, 90 miles east of Aberdeen.

The work forms the latest step in a long-running life extension project dating back to the last decade.

The first phase of the EOR project was sanctioned by then-operator Chevron in October 2017, with the aim of boosting recovery by 5-7% using polymer flood technology in the UK North Sea for the first time.

The programme involved the injection of polymerised water at the field, which increases its viscosity and hydrocarbon recovery from the reservoir. In stage one, six new polymer injection wells were drilled and the Captain platform was upgraded.

The second stage – broken into two phases – will unlock an additional 40 million barrels from the field using the same technique, with current operator Ithaca (85%) having made a final investment decision on the scheme in early 2021 alongside equity partner Dana Petroleum (15%).

According to the new paperwork, six new subsea polymer injection wells will be drilled across two new drill centres starting next year, while one further production well will also be drilled at an existing site.

© Supplied by Ithaca Energy
Summary of Captain EOR Stage II Phase 2 work.

The COSL Pioneer rig is already booked for work at the field this year, and is set to handle drilling into 2023 as well.

New polymer injection flowlines and control umbilicals will be installed between the existing Captain bridge-linked platform (BLP) and the new wells, as well as some ongoing modifications made to the two other Captain installations.

Wells are slated to be drilled between Q1 2023 and Q2 2024, Ithaca said, while subsea installation will take place between spring and summer next year.

Polymer injection will begin in Q1 2024, with first production from the new well in the next quarter.

Meanwhile, work is already well progressed on the first phase of Stage 2, with yards in Aberdeen and Nigg fabricating and marshalling a raft of new components – all due of which are due to be shipped out for offshore installation later this month.

