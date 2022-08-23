CATS gets Canary: Kellas installs pioneering emissions monitoring system in international first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

CATS gets Canary: Kellas installs pioneering emissions monitoring system in international first

Kellas Midstream has adopted a pioneering new methane emissions monitoring system at its Teesside gas terminal, which sees the system deployed outside the US for the first time.
By Andrew Dykes
23/08/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Kellas MidstreamProject Canary real-time emissions monitoring dashboard.
Project Canary real-time emissions monitoring dashboard.

The UK midstream operator will use continuous emissions monitoring at its Teesside Central Area Transmission System (CATS) terminal, harnessing technology from Denver, Colorado-based ESG data analytics firm Project Canary.

Twelve “ultra-sensitive” Canary sensors were installed at multiple points around the terminal in December, enabling the operator to detect, monitor, and measure methane emissions at site level in real-time.

Kellas says the setup – capable of measuring at the level of 0.25 parts per million (ppm) – will enable it to better understand if and when there are methane emission events and map any trends to enable rapid intervention.

© Supplied by Kellas Midstream
Project Canary emissions sensor at CATS.

The partnership represents climate data analytics company first international system installation, having already grown rapidly in the US through its offering of measurement and environmental performance solutions.

Project Canary’s chief executive Chris Romer said Kellas was the “right partner” to make the move.

“We’ve spent the last four years providing U.S. companies with innovative emissions data to facilitate demonstrable environmental performance changes. With Kellas, we’ve found the right partner to take our commercialized climate-tech for high-performance emissions monitoring to Europe,” he said.

“North Sea gas production will play an essential role in Europe’s energy transition, and Kellas is leading the way to a lower-carbon future.”

Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases (GHGs) in the world’s atmosphere today, having 20 – 86 times the impact than that of carbon dioxide.

Globally, the oil and gas industry is the third-largest emitter of methane, after agriculture and waste, and action around reduction forms a major part of the sector’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

Indeed, action on methane is a core deliverable of the joint industry-government North Sea Transition Deal (NSTD), under which the offshore sector has committed to a 50% reduction in total methane emissions and a reduction in methane intensity.

BlackRock and GIC-backed Kellas owns and operates a portfolio of critical energy assets in the central and southern North Sea, including CATS, the Esmond Transportation System in Norfolk, and Humber Gathering System in East Yorkshire. All told, its infrastructure is responsible for transporting some 40% of the UK’s domestic gas production.

The company said the use of technology such as Project Canary would be key to its meeting demand responsibly.

“Kellas supports the North Sea Transition Deal’s commitment to decarbonisation. We must lead the way in reducing carbon intensity in our own operations,” said the group’s managing director Andy Hessell.

“We have achieved a 25% reduction in carbon intensity in our existing operations over the last few years and aim to make further significant reductions by the end of the year in 2024. Project Canary’s technology enables us to precisely measure our performance, drive improvement, and minimise the potential for methane emissions from the gas we transport for our domestic consumers.”

