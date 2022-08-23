Cash flow is ‘top priority’ for new Wood CEO amid steep drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Cash flow is ‘top priority’ for new Wood CEO amid steep drop

The new boss at Aberdeen-headquartered energy services giant Wood (LON: WG) has said cash generation is a "top priority" after it plunged by nearly a third.
By Ryan Duff
23/08/2022, 8:02 am Updated: 23/08/2022, 8:18 am
Wood reported a 30% tumble in free cash flow in its half-year results to negative $363m.

The drop is linked to a working capital outflow of $208 million, and $102 million of exceptional costs linked to a closed Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation and a loss-making contract for the US Government’s Aegis Poland anti-missile defence system.

The financials are the first set for newly-installed CEO Ken Gilmartin, who took over from Robin Watson in the top job in July.

Net debt is up by 21.5% on the same period last year to $2.15bn, which Wood said was linked to the negative cash flow.

Pre-tax losses stood at $31.5m, widening the deficit from $18.4m in H1 2021.

Elsewhere, however, Wood hailed operational momentum, with its order book up 5% to $6.4bn, and revenues broadly in line with the same period last year at $2.56bn.

Mr Gilmartin said: “Since becoming CEO in July, I have been really encouraged to see the improving operational momentum across our business, including some great client wins.

“The strong order book gives me confidence for the future but there is a lot more to do on cash generation and this is our top priority.

“We are developing an updated strategy for Wood that will draw on our core strengths, return us to growth and deliver sustainable free cash flow.

“We perform complex work in critical industries and our outstanding technical expertise and strong long-term client relationships position us well for growth across targeted markets.

“We have the consulting and engineering capabilities to help the world solve the global challenges of energy security, decarbonisation and energy transition.

“I look forward to sharing our plans at our capital markets day in November.

“In the meantime, we are focused on our culture and energising our people, performance excellence and strengthening our balance sheet through the completion of the sale of the Built Environment business, which we expect around the end of Q3”.

