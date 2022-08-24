Neptune Energy begins work on 10th Cygnus gas well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Neptune Energy begins work on 10th Cygnus gas well

Today Neptune Energy announced it has begun an infill drilling campaign at its operated Cygnus gas field that has enough potential to unlock enough gas to heat an additional 200,000 UK homes per year from this winter.
By Ryan Duff
24/08/2022, 7:27 am Updated: 24/08/2022, 8:15 am
Cygnus 10th well
The Cygnus gas field

The 10th well on the Neptune-operated field will be completed in Q4 this year, bringing the amount of gas the field produces to a volume that could supply approximately 2 million UK households.

Drilling operations are being carried out by Borr Drilling’s Prospector 1 jack-up rig, equipped with technologies that reduce carbon and nitrogen emissions from drilling by up to 95%, and particle matter emissions by more than 85%.

Two weeks ago Neptune released its H1 results where the first mention of the milestone 10th well on the Cygnus filed was announced.

Producing first gas in 2016, the Cygnus field is the largest single producing gas field in the UK and produces 6% of the country’s gas demand.

The North Sea, Cygnus field has one of the lowest carbon intensities on the UKCS, at around 2kg of CO2/boe.

A second well in the programme is due to be brought onstream next year.

Once both wells are online they will be used to maintain production and offset the natural decline.

However, A planned field shutdown at Cygnus is scheduled in August to align with a planned outage at the Shearwater Elgin Area Line (SEAL) pipeline.

Neptune Energy’s UK Country Director, Alan Muirhead, said: “The 10th well is part of the existing Cygnus field development plan and will support additional supplies of much-needed low carbon gas for UK households from this winter.

“Domestic production has a crucial role in supporting UK energy security and Neptune has been working hard to incrementally increase natural gas supplies from its operated assets, including from Cygnus in the UK and from Gjøa in Norway, which is exported via the FLAGS pipeline to the St. Fergus Gas Terminal in the NorthEast of Scotland.”

