Neptune Energy begins work on 10th Cygnus gas well

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Today Neptune Energy announced it has begun an infill drilling campaign at its operated Cygnus gas field that has enough potential to unlock enough gas to heat an additional 200,000 UK homes per year from this winter.

The 10th well on the Neptune-operated field will be completed in Q4 this year, bringing the amount of gas the field produces to a volume that could supply approximately 2 million UK households.

Drilling operations are being carried out by Borr Drilling’s Prospector 1 jack-up rig, equipped with technologies that reduce carbon and nitrogen emissions from drilling by up to 95%, and particle matter emissions by more than 85%.

Two weeks ago Neptune released its H1 results where the first mention of the milestone 10th well on the Cygnus filed was announced.

Producing first gas in 2016, the Cygnus field is the largest single producing gas field in the UK and produces 6% of the country’s gas demand.

The North Sea, Cygnus field has one of the lowest carbon intensities on the UKCS, at around 2kg of CO2/boe.

A second well in the programme is due to be brought onstream next year.

Once both wells are online they will be used to maintain production and offset the natural decline.

However, A planned field shutdown at Cygnus is scheduled in August to align with a planned outage at the Shearwater Elgin Area Line (SEAL) pipeline.

Neptune Energy’s UK Country Director, Alan Muirhead, said: “The 10th well is part of the existing Cygnus field development plan and will support additional supplies of much-needed low carbon gas for UK households from this winter.

“Domestic production has a crucial role in supporting UK energy security and Neptune has been working hard to incrementally increase natural gas supplies from its operated assets, including from Cygnus in the UK and from Gjøa in Norway, which is exported via the FLAGS pipeline to the St. Fergus Gas Terminal in the NorthEast of Scotland.”