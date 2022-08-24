Hartshead, Shell study potential for new southern North Sea tie-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Hartshead, Shell study potential for new southern North Sea tie-in

Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) will carry out a joint engineering study with Shell and Petrofac, examining the potential to tie-in its proposed Phase I gas field development to the supermajor’s southern North Sea infrastructure.
By Andrew Dykes
24/08/2022, 11:22 am Updated: 24/08/2022, 11:27 am
Leman Alpha
Leman Alpha

Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) will carry out a joint engineering study with Shell and Petrofac, examining the potential to tie-in its proposed Phase I gas field development to the supermajor’s southern North Sea infrastructure.

Australian-headquartered Hartshead owns and operates License P2607, comprised of five blocks in Quads 48 and 49 in the UK’s Southern Gas Basin which include the Anning, Somerville, Hodgkin and Lovelace gas fields.

The company intends to produce from the fields via a series of phased developments, beginning with Anning and Somerville estimated to hold 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas (around 52 million barrels of oil equivalent).

The new study agreement with Shell will provide a basis for design and cost estimates for the potential tie-in of two new minimum facility unmanned platforms to Shell infrastructure via a link between the Corvette platform and Leman Alpha.

Gas export will then be routed via Leman to the Bacton terminal in Norfolk, before injection into the National Transmission System.

© Supplied by Hartshead
Hartshead License P2607 with proposed tie back route via Shell infrastructure.

The £500,000 study is expected to take three months and will be undertaken by Petrofac and managed by Hartshead. Funded from the operator’s existing cash reserves, it will detail any required brownfield modifications necessary as part of the gas offtake route for the Phase 1 development.

Shell will provide project assurance before the next phase of engineering begins, which would see front-end engineering and design (FEED) undertaken during 2022/23 and a final field development plan (FDP) submitted to the UK government.

Hartshead says it intends to make a final investment decision (FID) on Phase 1 next year and achieve first gas in late 2024.

Petrofac’s work scope includes offshore construction support for the subsea pipeline tie-ins on the Corvette-Leman Alpha export line; installation of line-of-sight communication dishes and interface connection; pipework for production and export routes; and integration of communications and all reporting systems for the new platforms.

Success would also unlock further development at P2607, with Phase 2 planned to include Hodgkin and Lovelace.

Hartshead has said it aims to complete further geological and geophysical work on these fields this year, prior to having contingent resources audited and moving the fields forward for development.

A further third phase could include up to 14 prospects and leads with unrisked 2U prospective resources of 344bcf, though the operator notes that additional work is planned to de-risk the economically evaluate and rank targets further, before it short-lists preferred prospects for initial well planning and drilling.

UK-focused Hartshead became a subsidiary of Australian player Ansila Energy last year, as the group sought to create a new UK North Sea gas developer.

Alongside P2607 the company is looking at development of the Victoria and Viking WX fields, also set for production in 2024.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts