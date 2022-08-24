Ithaca Energy IPO slated for second half of 2022, Isabella appraisal drilling imminent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ithaca Energy IPO slated for second half of 2022, Isabella appraisal drilling imminent

A rough timeframe has been given for North Sea operator Ithaca Energy’s planned IPO in London.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/08/2022, 3:09 pm Updated: 24/08/2022, 3:15 pm
London Stock Exchange

Parent firm Delek Group revealed in its second quarter results that it is aiming to list the company during the second half of 2022.

It stated that it continues to “promote an equity transaction” in Ithaca, including by way of an IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

To that end, Ithaca is “making progress with the relevant authorities” with the preparation of the documents needed for the listing.

Estimates have not been given on the firm’s targeted market valuation.

Ithaca is growing to one of the largest players in the UK North Sea.

In the last few months alone it has completed high-profile deals for Marubeni, Summit Exploration and Siccar Point Energy, which owns the controversial Cambo oil field.

Delek said: “As part of its strategic plan to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange, and to expand and extend its production profile, on June 30, 2022, Ithaca finalised the acquisition of the entire share capital of Siccar Point Energy, which owns rights at different rates in producing oil and gas assets and commercial discoveries in the North Sea region.

“According to the report prepared by NSAI, as at December 31, 2021, Siccar Point has proved and probable reserves and a quantity of contingent resources in a best estimate amount to 256 million barrels of oil equivalent.

“Siccar Point also has substantial tax carry forwards in the amount of $3 billion.”

Israeli firm Delek has also provided an update on appraisal drilling at Isabella, previously dubbed “one of the most exciting prospects in the UK’s Central North Sea.”

Neptune Energy, which has a 50% non-operated stake in the prospect, confirmed plans earlier this year to commit £76 million to the appraisal well.

Operator TotalEnergies (30%), Ithaca (10%), and Euroil Exploration (10%) hold the reaming stakes in the prospect.

Delek has confirmed that drilling at Isabella, about 165 miles south-east of Aberdeen, should commence in August or September.

Work is expected to continue for around 165 days.

Delek said: “Depending on the findings of the drilling, about 100 more days may be needed in order to carry out further actions to collect more data and conduct production tests, if a decision is made to carry them out.

“These dates may be updated, inter alia, depending on the availability of the drilling rig, pending approvals by various authorities, according to onsite conditions, the drilling’s findings etc.”

