Stena Drilling launches “unique” well and decom start-up

Stena Drilling has announced the creation of a new start-up venture, aimed at providing fully managed well construction and decommissioning.

Stena Wells will provide a “completed cohesive package” of services spanning well construction and decommissioning using Stena Drilling’s existing offshore fleet, the company said.

The new venture will be a separate entity from Stena Drilling, but the two will work collaboratively to provide a combined service.

The proposition was described as “unique in the market” by its newly appointed wells manager and director Dillan Perras.

“Stena Wells will be the only company offering a fully managed service for well construction in the North Sea and the second to provide full MODU well decommissioning,” he said.

“We will be the only company providing well construction activities from our own vessels, our service companies, and our own engineering, planning and execution.”

The new venture will draw on both Stena Drilling’s fleet of units and drill crews, and its own team’s engineering and project management expertise, “combining world-class assets with internationally experienced crews, engineers and leaders to deliver any opportunity in well construction and decommissioning,” he added.

© Supplied by Stena Wells

Stena Wells said opting for this proposition and its pre-constructed team differs from the typical contracting strategy, whereby operators tender for a consortium of companies to undertake different well construction and decommissioning activities.

Stena emphasised the importance of strategic planning, adding that conducting multi-operator campaigns would be high on its priority list.

Mr Perras joins Stena after 16 years with Talisman, Repsol and Repsol Sinopec, where he most recently held the role of drilling and completions manager and has over 20 years of experience leading teams in the North Sea, Peru and Canada.

He has led teams delivering all aspects of well operations from engineering and planning through to intervention, drilling, completions and decommissioning.

“Having delivered projects in the deep jungle to the deep sea he is well placed to lead the new company forward,” Stena said in a statement.

Stena Drilling chief executive Erik Ronsberg said the addition of Mr Perras and his team would provides “a significant boost” to both company’s offerings.

“Our current customers can leverage the teams’ technical capabilities in delivering wells around the globe – while Stena Wells offers a complete service in both well construction and decommissioning,” he added.

Stena is the latest company to branch out into integrated wells services, with decommissioning specialist Well-Safe recently celebrating its fifth anniversary and the acquisition of new rigs.