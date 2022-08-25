Stena Drilling launches “unique” well and decom start-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Stena Drilling launches “unique” well and decom start-up

Stena Drilling has announced the creation of a new start-up venture, aimed at providing fully managed well construction and decommissioning.
By Andrew Dykes
25/08/2022, 2:19 pm
© Stena DrillingStena Drilling IDS
Stena Drilling's Stena Spey rig.

Stena Drilling has announced the creation of a new start-up venture, aimed at providing fully managed well construction and decommissioning.

Stena Wells will provide a “completed cohesive package” of services spanning well construction and decommissioning using Stena Drilling’s existing offshore fleet, the company said.

The new venture will be a separate entity from Stena Drilling, but the two will work collaboratively to provide a combined service.

The proposition was described as “unique in the market” by its newly appointed wells manager and director Dillan Perras.

“Stena Wells will be the only company offering a fully managed service for well construction in the North Sea and the second to provide full MODU well decommissioning,” he said.

“We will be the only company providing well construction activities from our own vessels, our service companies, and our own engineering, planning and execution.”

The new venture will draw on both Stena Drilling’s fleet of units and drill crews, and its own team’s engineering and project management expertise, “combining world-class assets with internationally experienced crews, engineers and leaders to deliver any opportunity in well construction and decommissioning,” he added.

© Supplied by Stena Wells
Stena Wells director and wells manager Dillan Perras.

Stena Wells said opting for this proposition and its pre-constructed team differs from the typical contracting strategy, whereby operators tender for a consortium of companies to undertake different well construction and decommissioning activities.

Stena emphasised the importance of strategic planning, adding that conducting multi-operator campaigns would be high on its priority list.

Mr Perras joins Stena after 16 years with Talisman, Repsol and Repsol Sinopec, where he most recently held the role of drilling and completions manager and has over 20 years of experience leading teams in the North Sea, Peru and Canada.

He has led teams delivering all aspects of well operations from engineering and planning through to intervention, drilling, completions and decommissioning.

“Having delivered projects in the deep jungle to the deep sea he is well placed to lead the new company forward,” Stena said in a statement.

Stena Drilling chief executive Erik Ronsberg said the addition of Mr Perras and his team would provides “a significant boost” to both company’s offerings.

“Our current customers can leverage the teams’ technical capabilities in delivering wells around the globe – while Stena Wells offers a complete service in both well construction and decommissioning,” he added.

Stena is the latest company to branch out into integrated wells services, with decommissioning specialist Well-Safe recently celebrating its fifth anniversary and the acquisition of new rigs.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts