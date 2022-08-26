Worley to create 1,000 jobs with Valhall construction win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Worley to create 1,000 jobs with Valhall construction win

Worley (ASX: WOR) is to create 1,000 jobs after winning the letter of intent to construct two new modules for the Valhall field in the North Sea.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
26/08/2022, 8:06 am Updated: 26/08/2022, 8:42 am
© Supplied by Aker Solutionsworley valhall

Operator Aker BP and services firm Aker Solutions have handed the award to Australia-listed Worley, which will lead to a jobs boom at its Rosenberg yard in Stavanger.

The value of the deal to Worley Rosenberg is around £140m, Aker Solutions said.

Aker BP and its partners are investing between £3.49bn and £4.37bn in the Valhall PWP-Fenris project in the North Sea, previously known as NCP/ King Lear.

The aim is to build the Valhall area into a major gas hub to deliver supplies to Europe.

Valhall PWP consists of three large large modules totalling more than 15,000 tonnes.

Under the deal, Worley will deliver the wellbay module and utility module, and the process module will be built by Aker Solutions on Stord, where the whole platform will be assembled.

The letter of intent presumes approval of a plan for development and operation by Norway’s parliament, with construction scheduled to begin in Autumn 2023.

Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik said: “With this award, Aker Solutions and Aker BP are ensuring additional ongoing activity in Norway, in a project that falls under the temporary tax changes.

“The choice of a Norwegian yard is entirely deliberate. It demonstrates that we’re responding to the politicians’ expectations to preserve activity, guarantee jobs and develop expertise in Norwegian industry during the period before renewables projects ramp up in scope.”

In total, the development of Valhall PWP–Fenris is expected to create 65,000 full-time equivalent jobs in Norway during the project and operations phase. The Norwegian share of the project is more than 65 per cent.

Mr Hersvik added: “Through Valhall PWP–Fenris, we’re planning to establish Valhall as a gas hub in the southern North Sea, which will provide sorely needed gas deliveries to Europe. At the same time, we’ll be maximising the value of a giant with very low emissions on the Norwegian shelf.

“This project is an important contribution toward the ambition to produce a total of two billion barrels and extend the lifetime of the Valhall area to 2060. The value creation from this area has vast ripple effects and provides substantial tax revenue for the broader society.”

