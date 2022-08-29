Baker Hughes weighs up demolition and sale of Aberdeen base

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) has lodged plans for the demolition of its site in Bridge of Don, but said a potential offer has already been received which could secure its future.

The Houston-headquartered energy services firm has been present on Aberdeen’s Woodside Road since the 1970s, when the oil boom was in its infancy.

Over the years the building there has undergone expansion – with a £100,000 cash injection in 2002 for a new training centre.