Tailwind confirms restart of production at Orlando field

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Tailwind Energy has reported the restart of production at its Orlando field in the North Sea, after a pump failure in 2020 took production offline.

Tailwind reported Wednesday that the Orlando 3/03b-13Y workover well had been completed and production from the field had resumed.

Developed as a tieback to CNR International’s Ninian Central platform, which lies 7 miles to the west, first oil was delivered in March 2019.

The field entered North Sea-focused Tailwind’s portfolio via its acquisition of Decipher Energy for an undisclosed sum in 2021, granting 100% ownership.

Under Decipher Orlando had been expected to peak at about 10,000 barrels of oil per day but has so far failed to surpass 5,500 bpd, largely due to a failed electro-submersible pump (ESP) which has curtailed production.

Last year Tailwind signed a deal to enlist Petrofac to conduct a workover at the field using Island Drilling’s Island Innovator rig, with support from host platform operator CNR International.

After completion of recent workover operations, Tailwind said the well was handed back to the host Ninian Central Platform on 12 August.

Following commissioning of new equipment and a clean-up flow period, it is currently producing at rates “in excess” of 5,000 bpd, it said.

“The workover will ensure delivery of Orlando reserves and economic value and furthermore demonstrates Tailwind’s commitment to maximising economic recovery from the field since acquiring Decipher Energy in 2021,” Tailwind added in an update.

It follows recent intervention activity at the Bittern field alongside equity partner Dana Petroleum, which saw its production rate triple from 1,000bpd to 3,000bpd.

New perforations added to the upper reservoir and a water shut-off plug in the lower reservoir section earlier this year propelled gross production up to 14,000 boepd.