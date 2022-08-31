Tailwind confirms restart of production at Orlando field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Tailwind confirms restart of production at Orlando field

Tailwind Energy has reported the restart of production at its Orlando field in the North Sea, after a pump failure in 2020 took production offline.
By Andrew Dykes
31/08/2022, 12:55 pm
The Island Innovator rig.

Tailwind reported Wednesday that the Orlando 3/03b-13Y workover well had been completed and production from the field had resumed.

Developed as a tieback to CNR International’s Ninian Central platform, which lies 7 miles to the west, first oil was delivered in March 2019.

The field entered North Sea-focused Tailwind’s portfolio via its acquisition of Decipher Energy for an undisclosed sum in 2021, granting 100% ownership.

Under Decipher Orlando had been expected to peak at about 10,000 barrels of oil per day but has so far failed to surpass 5,500 bpd, largely due to a failed electro-submersible pump (ESP) which has curtailed production.

Last year Tailwind signed a deal to enlist Petrofac to conduct a workover at the field using Island Drilling’s Island Innovator rig, with support from host platform operator CNR International.

After completion of recent workover operations, Tailwind said the well was handed back to the host Ninian Central Platform on 12 August.

Following commissioning of new equipment and a clean-up flow period, it is currently producing at rates “in excess” of 5,000 bpd, it said.

“The workover will ensure delivery of Orlando reserves and economic value and furthermore demonstrates Tailwind’s commitment to maximising economic recovery from the field since acquiring Decipher Energy in 2021,” Tailwind added in an update.

It follows recent intervention activity at the Bittern field alongside equity partner Dana Petroleum, which saw its production rate triple from 1,000bpd to 3,000bpd.

New perforations added to the upper reservoir and a water shut-off plug in the lower reservoir section earlier this year propelled gross production up to 14,000 boepd.

